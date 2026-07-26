Justice Centre warns Liberal bills are laying the groundwork for a Canadian surveillance state

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms president John Carpay says a series of federal laws are steadily expanding government oversight of Canadians' digital lives, warning the combined effect could undermine privacy and free expression.

Speaking with Sheila Gunn Reid on Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Carpay discussed the organization's new report, Privacy Roadmap: Halting Canada's Surveillance State, which argues several recently passed or proposed Liberal government bills have created what he described as the "building blocks of a surveillance state."

Carpay pointed to legislation including the Online Streaming Act, the Online News Act, Bill C-22 and Bill C-34, arguing the measures increase government influence over online platforms, digital communications and internet access.

He argued that privacy protections are essential to preserving freedoms of expression, conscience and association, adding that Canadians are less likely to speak openly if they believe their communications are being monitored.

Carpay also said the Supreme Court of Canada has repeatedly recognized privacy rights under Section 8 of the Charter, which protects Canadians against unreasonable search and seizure, and suggested some of the legislation could face constitutional challenges.

The Justice Centre is urging Canadians to oppose Bill C-34, which Carpay said could pave the way for mandatory digital identification for social media users and expand federal oversight of online activity.

While acknowledging governments have a legitimate role in protecting public safety, Carpay argued privacy should remain the default, with police access to personal information requiring judicial authorization through warrants rather than broad government surveillance powers.