Justice Watch: Justice Gillian Roberts orders taxpayers to pay $50,000 of convicted sex offender's legal bills after slamming Toronto detective

Ontario taxpayers have been ordered to pay $50,000 toward the legal costs of a convicted sex offender after a Superior Court judge found a Toronto police detective was "deliberately uncooperative" in disclosing evidence to the defence.

In a rare costs award against the Crown, Superior Court Justice Gillian Roberts ruled that the province must reimburse the convicted offender for legal expenses incurred while fighting for disclosure of police records.

The man, whose identity is protected by a publication ban to avoid identifying the victim, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault after attacking his partner. According to the court, he ripped off the woman's pants, attempted to digitally penetrate her, tried to force a tampon into her mouth and threatened to kill her.

The legal dispute did not centre on the assault itself, but on records documenting the handling of the accused's cellphone after his March 2023 arrest.

Defence counsel raised concerns that the phone may have been improperly accessed while in police custody. Although the court ultimately found there had been no improper access, the defence spent more than two years attempting to obtain records showing where the phone had been and who had handled it.

After repeated requests failed, the defence was forced to bring a disclosure application before the court in September 2025. Additional records did not surface until a second hearing in April 2026, when the defence sought a stay of proceedings for abuse of process.

Justice Roberts refused to stay the prosecution but concluded the police handling of disclosure justified a substantial costs award.

"None of these costs should have been necessary," she wrote.

The judge found the defence had been forced to "go to extraordinary efforts" and spend enormous resources obtaining basic disclosure.

Roberts directed much of her criticism at the lead investigator, Toronto Police Detective Matthew Wighton.

"It is hard to conclude anything other than Det. Wighton was being deliberately uncooperative and unhelpful," Roberts wrote, noting the detective repeatedly claimed not to understand straightforward questions and frequently said he could not recall key events while testifying.

While Crown prosecutor Brad Ververs argued the disclosure failures resulted from confusion, miscommunication and a lack of diligence, Roberts rejected that explanation.

"This was not mere negligence or oversight or confusion," she wrote.

Although Roberts emphasized she found no prosecutorial misconduct, she held that the Crown remains legally responsible for disclosure failures by investigating police because prosecutors and investigators function as a single entity for disclosure purposes.

The decision marks an unusual sanction. Roberts noted she had never previously ordered costs against the Crown, and criminal defence lawyers say such awards are reserved for only the most serious departures from acceptable standards.