Justice Hogue's foreign interference report fails transparency test: public kept in the dark on named MPs

Justice Hogue herself pointed out that the government has been a “poor communicator” on the issue of foreign interference, failing to effectively inform the public about the nature and scope of foreign threats.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   January 28, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Justice Marie Hogue’s final report on foreign interference in Canadian democratic institutions calls for more transparency while refusing to name the 11 parliamentarians identified by CSIS as having wittingly or unwittingly engaged in foreign interference activities.

Key Findings on Foreign Interference

Justice Hogue confirmed that foreign interference is a reality in Canada, noting that while such activities are not new, the tools, scale, and public awareness surrounding them have significantly evolved.

  • Minimal Impact on Elections: The report found isolated cases where foreign interference may have influenced nomination contests or election outcomes in specific ridings. However, there is no evidence to suggest that Canadian parliamentarians owe their election victories to foreign entities or that foreign actors have significantly impacted policy decisions.
  • No Evidence of “Traitors” in Parliament: While certain incidents, such as efforts to curry favour with MPs, have come to light, these remain marginal and ineffective. Parliamentarians have reportedly not compromised their positions or refrained from speaking out due to foreign threats.

The Growing Threat of Disinformation

Justice Hogue identified disinformation as the most pressing threat to Canadian democracy. She detailed how foreign states use social media to spread falsehoods, targeting candidates, parties, and the democratic system itself to sow division and distrust.

  • Campaigns Against Political Parties: The Conservative Party of Canada was targeted during the 2021 election by a disinformation campaign, though no definitive link to foreign states was established.
  • Retaliation and Division: Disinformation campaigns have been used to punish Canadian decisions or create societal discord. Justice Hogue highlighted examples involving Russia and potential links to other foreign states.

Key Findings Overshadowed by Secrecy

While the report acknowledges the troubling reality of foreign states attempting to influence Canada’s democratic processes, Justice Hogue insists on keeping the identities of the implicated MPs under wraps. The findings of security officials revealed that certain parliamentarians may have been used by foreign actors to curry favour or achieve strategic goals.

Yet, Justice Hogue concluded that such activities were “marginal and largely ineffective.” Justice Hogue justified her decision by emphasizing the need to avoid stigmatizing individuals without definitive proof of intent.

Read the full report here.

Expose the Traitors!

4,586 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

Justin Trudeau is hiding the truth from Canadians. Multiple MPs have been implicated in the China spy scandal, yet Trudeau refuses to release their names. Who are they? Why is he protecting them? We deserve to know which politicians are compromised by a foreign regime, but Trudeau’s secrecy puts our democracy at risk. Sign the petition now and demand that Trudeau come clean — Canadians have the right to know which MPs are under China's influence.

Will you sign?

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

