Justice Hogue's foreign interference report fails transparency test: public kept in the dark on named MPs

Justice Marie Hogue’s final report on foreign interference in Canadian democratic institutions calls for more transparency while refusing to name the 11 parliamentarians identified by CSIS as having wittingly or unwittingly engaged in foreign interference activities.

Key Findings on Foreign Interference

Justice Hogue confirmed that foreign interference is a reality in Canada, noting that while such activities are not new, the tools, scale, and public awareness surrounding them have significantly evolved.

Minimal Impact on Elections : The report found isolated cases where foreign interference may have influenced nomination contests or election outcomes in specific ridings. However, there is no evidence to suggest that Canadian parliamentarians owe their election victories to foreign entities or that foreign actors have significantly impacted policy decisions.

: The report found isolated cases where foreign interference may have influenced nomination contests or election outcomes in specific ridings. However, there is no evidence to suggest that Canadian parliamentarians owe their election victories to foreign entities or that foreign actors have significantly impacted policy decisions. No Evidence of “Traitors” in Parliament: While certain incidents, such as efforts to curry favour with MPs, have come to light, these remain marginal and ineffective. Parliamentarians have reportedly not compromised their positions or refrained from speaking out due to foreign threats.

Commissioner Hogue asked Trudeau what investigation he had undertaken to determine if Liberal Han Dong had received CCP help through foreign national mandarin speaking high school students who were bused in to vote in his nomination.



"We are not a forensic organization," he… pic.twitter.com/PjjB3TVNll — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 10, 2024

The Growing Threat of Disinformation

Justice Hogue identified disinformation as the most pressing threat to Canadian democracy. She detailed how foreign states use social media to spread falsehoods, targeting candidates, parties, and the democratic system itself to sow division and distrust.

Campaigns Against Political Parties : The Conservative Party of Canada was targeted during the 2021 election by a disinformation campaign, though no definitive link to foreign states was established.

: The Conservative Party of Canada was targeted during the 2021 election by a disinformation campaign, though no definitive link to foreign states was established. Retaliation and Division: Disinformation campaigns have been used to punish Canadian decisions or create societal discord. Justice Hogue highlighted examples involving Russia and potential links to other foreign states.

Former CPC MP Kenny Chiu says, "I don't think it's expecting too much to get a call from one of these organizations and offer their advice about how to counter interference such as the ones that I've encountered."



he listed 15 agencies that are supposed to protect us from… pic.twitter.com/SULaf7UzpS — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 3, 2024

Key Findings Overshadowed by Secrecy

While the report acknowledges the troubling reality of foreign states attempting to influence Canada’s democratic processes, Justice Hogue insists on keeping the identities of the implicated MPs under wraps. The findings of security officials revealed that certain parliamentarians may have been used by foreign actors to curry favour or achieve strategic goals.

Justice Hogue tells the Foreign Interference Commission: "I will not be publicly identifying parliamentarians who may be suspecting of having participated in foreign interference activities or of having acted wittingly or unwittingly as agents of a foreign state." pic.twitter.com/QYKpxtK524 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 16, 2024

Yet, Justice Hogue concluded that such activities were “marginal and largely ineffective.” Justice Hogue justified her decision by emphasizing the need to avoid stigmatizing individuals without definitive proof of intent.

"Justice Mary Hogue’s foreign interference commission appears to be floundering as the government, fearing negative exposure, withholds the most critical documents and engages in self-interested obfuscation."



Charles Burton, Senior Fellow -Sinopsis pic.twitter.com/ovds7ZdMlx — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 28, 2024

Justice Hogue herself pointed out that the government has been a “poor communicator” on the issue of foreign interference, failing to effectively inform the public about the nature and scope of foreign threats.

Read the full report here.