Justice Watch: Alberta judge reduces sentence for Métis fentanyl dealer over 'intergenerational trauma' after her lawyer cites case that may not exist

An Alberta judge has reduced the prison sentence of a Métis woman who kept selling fentanyl she believed had killed two people, citing the “intergenerational trauma” flowing from her grandmother’s time in a residential school.

Justice Derek Jugnauth of the Court of King’s Bench sentenced Kendall Delaney, 28, to six years in prison on October 15 for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine. The decision, R v Delaney, 2026 ABKB 718, also reveals that her defence lawyer relied on a case the judge could not find and suspected may have been invented by artificial intelligence.

Delaney was arrested in April 2024 after an undercover investigation by the Camrose Police Service and Vegreville RCMP. According to the agreed facts, she sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer from her Vegreville home while her six-year-old son was present. She later sold the officer red, blue and brown fentanyl, warning that the red fentanyl was “literally killing ppl it’s so strong.” Testing found the red fentanyl was laced with bromazolam, a benzodiazepine that makes overdoses deadlier and harder to reverse with naloxone.

Weeks later, Delaney told the officer that the red fentanyl had caused two recent overdoses. On a drive to Edmonton to buy more drugs, she said two men had died in her home from it, one of them a good friend. She offered to find more anyway.

Jugnauth wrote that this put Delaney’s “moral culpability well above that of the ordinary commercial fentanyl trafficker.” Without the mitigating factors and the Indigenous Background Report, he said, he “would regard this as an exemplary case for a sentence very significantly above the 5–7-year range” Alberta’s Court of Appeal has recognized for fentanyl trafficking.

The report traced Delaney’s Métis heritage through her father, who the judge said was “largely absent” from her childhood and left her “disconnected from her Indigenous heritage and culture.” Her paternal grandmother attended a residential school in Saskatchewan. The judge accepted that the father’s absence “cannot be said to have directly caused the present offences,” but ruled it was “part of the intergenerational legacy” she experienced.

Under the Supreme Court’s 2012 Ipeelee ruling, an Indigenous offender does not have to prove a causal link between those background factors and the crime.

The decision also describes a childhood marked by foster care, neglect and abuse, and says it was Delaney’s mother who first exposed her to crack cocaine at about 19.

Jugnauth said the Gladue factors, her guilty plea, her rehabilitation efforts and the effect of prison on her son “materially reduce the sentence that would otherwise be justified.” He did not say what that sentence would have been.

The final sentence was still twice what the Crown sought. Prosecutors asked for three years, calling that “lenient” and the minimum needed for denunciation. The defence first sought a conditional sentence served in the community with probation, then four to five years in prison after the judge warned he was considering more than the Crown wanted. With credit for time served, Delaney has about four years and eight months left.

In his written submissions, defence counsel R. Morin relied on “R v Pico, 2017 ABQB 863.” The judge said he searched CanLII and Westlaw and found nothing under that name or citation.

“In the age of Artificial Intelligence, I am left to wonder whether this reference was the product of an AI hallucination,” Jugnauth wrote. He gave counsel “the benefit of the doubt,” suggesting the reference may have been a garbled citation to a different 2017 provincial court case, R v Picco. But he warned that citing non-existent cases “is tantamount to misleading the Court” and can lead to personal costs and Law Society discipline.

It was not the only questionable filing on the defence side. Delaney submitted materials about addiction programming. The Crown then said it could not reach the person who supposedly wrote them, and Delaney abandoned any reliance on those materials.

The decision notes that Delaney picked up two convictions for failing to comply with court orders after her arrest. The judge still sentenced her as a first-time offender, because those convictions came after the trafficking.

She also received a lifetime ban on prohibited and restricted weapons, a 10-year ban on other firearms, and a DNA order.

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