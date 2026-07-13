Justice Watch: Judge Anne Molloy rejects mandatory prison term for incest, sentences child sex offender to house arrest

A 26-year-old man was convicted of two counts of incest and one count of sexual assault after repeatedly abusing his biological sister over a four-year period beginning when she was just 12 years old.

According to the agreed statement of facts cited in the June 3 decision, the abuse continued after D.C. turned 18, while his sister was still only 14. The assaults included penetrative intercourse, sometimes without a condom. Court evidence showed the victim repeatedly told her brother to stop because she was in pain.

In one particularly disturbing piece of evidence, the victim secretly recorded one of the assaults.

"On the recording, the complainant can be heard telling D.C. she was in pain and also telling him to stop," Justice Molloy wrote. "She referred to him 'just forcing it in.' It is clear that D.C. heard these protests and that he nevertheless continued, if anything, with increased intensity."

The victim eventually disclosed the abuse to her high school guidance counsellor in 2022, telling the counsellor her brother had been sexually assaulting her for years. Police were then contacted, leading to the criminal charges.

The court also heard that D.C. sometimes watched pornography before imitating what he saw with his sister, telling her she needed to learn for when she eventually married and wanted children. On other occasions, he rewarded her with money or candy after the assaults.

Despite describing incest as "one of the most heinous of sex crimes, with profound and typically long-lasting effects," Justice Molloy concluded that incarcerating D.C. would violate the Charter because expert evidence showed he functions with a cognitive age between nine and 12 years old.

"Five years in a penitentiary is a tough sentence in any circumstances, and even more so for a first-time offender," the judge wrote. "When a developmental disability is added to that mix, in my view it becomes cruel and unusual."

The judge found D.C.'s diminished intellectual capacity significantly reduced his moral blameworthiness and accepted that he had expressed genuine remorse and demonstrated insight into the harm he caused.

Rather than prison, Justice Molloy imposed a conditional sentence requiring D.C. to live with his grandmother.

He will spend the first year under strict house arrest, permitted to leave only for work and approved appointments, followed by a second year under curfew. He must also undergo counselling focused on sexuality, consent and personal boundaries.

Dalhousie University law professor emeritus Wayne MacKay told Postmedia that it is "extremely rare" for judges to strike down mandatory minimum sentences and suggested the enormous gap between the five-year penitentiary sentence set by Parliament and house arrest could make the ruling vulnerable to appeal.

"I think there is a big problem here because mostly the public is going to say that giving a house arrest as a penalty for something as serious as a sexual assault of a person under 16 and also incest really sends the wrong message," MacKay said.