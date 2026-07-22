Justice Watch: Justice Aamna Afsar allows illegal migrant charged with sex crimes against 12-year-old to keep working

A British Columbia judge has allowed a Colombian man who illegally returned to Canada after being deported and was later convicted of sexually interfering with a 12-year-old girl to continue working while serving a sentence of house arrest and fighting his removal from the country.

According to reporting on the case in the National Post, Justice Aamna Afsar sentenced the 31-year-old to one year of house arrest followed by one year of curfew after finding him guilty of sexual interference stemming from an incident in Surrey in January 2024.

The girl was the daughter of the man's landlady. The pair had been shovelling snow when they entered a shed to retrieve road salt. The court found the man sexually interfered with the child before she fled and reported the incident.

The man had already been deported from Canada in the summer of 2022 after an unsuccessful refugee claim. Authorities say he later re-entered the country illegally and was living in Surrey without legal status when the offence occurred.

After the incident, he filed a second refugee claim, restoring his status as an asylum claimant while the application is processed. That status also made him eligible for federally funded health coverage available to refugee claimants.

Court records show immigration authorities have been unable to carry out his removal order while both his criminal proceedings and immigration applications remain outstanding. He has also applied for a pre-removal risk assessment, which could prevent his deportation if successful.

The court heard the man has since married a protected person with permanent resident status, and the couple have a two-year-old child. If his refugee claim is unsuccessful, he may still seek to remain in Canada on humanitarian and compassionate grounds based on his family ties.

Despite facing criminal charges, the federal government issued the man a work permit in December 2025. Justice Afsar's sentence allows him to leave his home one day each week to continue working in construction while under house arrest.