Justice Watch: Justice Ann Smith rules Nova Scotia court can't hear challenge to self-regulated Indigenous lobster fishery

A Nova Scotia judge has dismissed an attempt by commercial fishermen to have the courts determine whether a self-regulated Indigenous lobster fishery operating outside the federal licensing system is lawful, ruling the case cannot proceed.

In a decision released this week, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Ann Smith struck the lawsuit brought by the Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance against the Sipekne'katik First Nation, concluding the court lacked jurisdiction because the claim did not raise a legal issue the court could decide.

The alliance, which represents thousands of commercial fish harvesters across the Maritimes, argued that the Sipekne'katik First Nation has conducted an unlawful commercial lobster fishery in St. Mary's Bay for years by fishing outside federally regulated seasons and without commercial licences. The group asked the court to affirm that the federal Fisheries Act and its regulations apply equally to all commercial harvesters.

Justice Smith rejected the application, writing that the alliance was not challenging the validity of any federal law or government action and therefore had failed to raise a "justiciable issue" suitable for judicial determination. She also ruled the organization lacked standing to seek declarations about treaty rights because it is not a party to any treaty between the First Nation and the Crown.

The dispute stems from the Sipekne'katik First Nation's self-regulated "moderate livelihood" lobster fishery, launched in 2020 following the Supreme Court of Canada's landmark Marshall decision, which recognized a treaty right for Mi'kmaq people to earn a moderate livelihood from fishing. Ottawa has never fully defined what that right entails, leaving ongoing disagreements over licensing, seasons and enforcement.

The ruling means the courts will not resolve the long-running dispute through this case, leaving commercial harvesters without the declaration they sought and the broader legal questions surrounding the fishery unresolved.