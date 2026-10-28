JUSTICE WATCH: Justice Lisa A. Wannamaker approves time served after trafficking and kidnapping charges withdrawn

An Ontario man initially accused of kidnapping, human trafficking and extortion has left court without additional jail time after pleading guilty to two lesser sex-trade offences.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Lisa A. Wannamaker approved the negotiated resolution in Barrie on October 27, after a jury had already been selected for Brandt Vanderhyden’s trial.

Vanderhyden, 37, pleaded guilty to advertising sexual services and receiving a financial or material benefit from the sex trade involving two women.

The remaining 11 charges, including the kidnapping, human-trafficking and extortion allegations, were withdrawn. Those allegations were never proven in court.

“This is a compromise,” Crown attorney Julie Janiuk said, according to a detailed courtroom report.

Janiuk said the agreement reflected the strengths and weaknesses of both sides’ cases. One of the women had only recently been located and was unwilling to testify. The other was reportedly willing to participate but could not attend because of addiction-related difficulties.

Wannamaker said those circumstances were “not surprising,” noting that vulnerable women are frequently drawn into the sex trade.

According to the agreed statement of facts, Vanderhyden came to the attention of Barrie police in September 2022 after his telephone was connected to a website advertising sexual services. A citizen later contacted police after learning about communications between Vanderhyden and one of the women.

No additional jail

Vanderhyden received an 18-month sentence, but Justice Wannamaker deemed it already served.

He had spent eight months in pre-sentence custody and more than four years subject to strict house-arrest bail conditions. The court credited those restrictions toward his sentence, allowing him to leave the courthouse without returning to custody.

Vanderhyden was placed on probation for three years, with conditions that include counselling. He was also required to provide a DNA sample.

Court heard that Vanderhyden had developed a crack-cocaine addiction but did not have a criminal record when he was initially arrested.

He subsequently pleaded guilty in an unrelated case involving dangerous driving and uttering threats. That matter was resolved with a suspended sentence.

Defence lawyer Melina Macchia told the court that Vanderhyden had rebuilt his life and embraced religion. Online videos reportedly show him delivering a testimonial at a church and describing himself as having moved beyond his earlier conduct.

“The Mr. Vanderhyden now is not the Mr. Vanderhyden who was responsible for the offences before the court,” Macchia said.

Vulnerable witnesses, reduced charges

The outcome demonstrates how quickly a major prosecution can change when vulnerable witnesses cannot participate.

What began as a jury trial involving allegations of kidnapping, trafficking and extortion ended with guilty pleas to two lesser offences, the withdrawal of 11 counts and no additional incarceration.

The resolution does not establish that the original allegations were true. Withdrawn charges are not findings of guilt. Vanderhyden was sentenced only for the offences to which he pleaded guilty.

Nevertheless, the case raises public-interest questions about the justice system’s ability to prosecute alleged exploitation when complainants face addiction, instability or reluctance to testify.

It also highlights the significant sentencing credit that can be granted for restrictive bail. Vanderhyden’s four years under house arrest, combined with eight months in custody, satisfied the sentence imposed for conduct involving two women described by the court as vulnerable.

No written sentencing decision appears to have been published.