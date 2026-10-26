Justice Watch: Justice Neil Riley lets former international student avoid criminal record after bloody parking dispute

An Ontario judge has granted a conditional discharge to a former international student who pleaded guilty to an assault that left another man with a permanent scar.

Bhavjeet Singh, 21, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm after he struck the victim with a steel Sikh bracelet during a confrontation over a parking space in Barrie.

Court heard that the two men agreed to meet at approximately 3 a.m. to settle the dispute. Singh’s blow opened a wound on the victim’s head that required four staples.

The victim reported suffering a permanent scar along with continuing physical and psychological effects.

Ontario Court Justice Neil Riley accepted a joint Crown-defence recommendation for a conditional discharge and one year of probation, according to a report from the Barrie courtroom.

Singh will avoid a criminal conviction if he follows the conditions of his probation.

Riley appeared reluctant to accept the proposed sentence and described the victim’s injury as “not trifling.” However, the judge concluded that the recommendation did not meet the demanding legal threshold required to reject a joint submission.

Singh’s immigration situation was a significant factor raised before the court. A criminal conviction could have prevented him from applying for permanent residence in Canada.

His lawyer said Singh had undergone counselling, performed extensive volunteer work and demonstrated remorse. Singh had no previous criminal record.

The result means an assault causing a bloody head injury and permanent scarring will produce no criminal conviction. It also preserves Singh’s opportunity to pursue permanent residency.