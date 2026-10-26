Justice Watch: Justice Neil Riley lets former international student avoid criminal record after bloody parking dispute

A 21-year-old who opened a man’s head with a steel bracelet in a 3 a.m. parking dispute walked away with a conditional discharge, keeping his path to permanent residency open.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   October 26, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

 

An Ontario judge has granted a conditional discharge to a former international student who pleaded guilty to an assault that left another man with a permanent scar.

Bhavjeet Singh, 21, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm after he struck the victim with a steel Sikh bracelet during a confrontation over a parking space in Barrie.

Court heard that the two men agreed to meet at approximately 3 a.m. to settle the dispute. Singh’s blow opened a wound on the victim’s head that required four staples.

The victim reported suffering a permanent scar along with continuing physical and psychological effects.

Ontario Court Justice Neil Riley accepted a joint Crown-defence recommendation for a conditional discharge and one year of probation, according to a report from the Barrie courtroom.

Singh will avoid a criminal conviction if he follows the conditions of his probation.

Riley appeared reluctant to accept the proposed sentence and described the victim’s injury as “not trifling.” However, the judge concluded that the recommendation did not meet the demanding legal threshold required to reject a joint submission.

Singh’s immigration situation was a significant factor raised before the court. A criminal conviction could have prevented him from applying for permanent residence in Canada.

His lawyer said Singh had undergone counselling, performed extensive volunteer work and demonstrated remorse. Singh had no previous criminal record.

The result means an assault causing a bloody head injury and permanent scarring will produce no criminal conviction. It also preserves Singh’s opportunity to pursue permanent residency.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-10-26 23:59:00 -0400 Flag
    What an Isaiah-chapter-5 country we have. Victims are left with punishing wounds while the thug gets a slap on the wrist so his immigration status won’t be effected. And if the government is trying to quell anti-Sikh sentaments, they doing the opposite.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-10-26 13:52:51 -0400
    Yet another reason why we need not just an elected judiciary but massive re-migration.