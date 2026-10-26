Justice Watch: Justice R. Dan Cornell accepts ‘extremely lenient’ house arrest for knife attack

An Ontario man who repeatedly stabbed his cousin in the chest with an eight-inch kitchen knife will serve his sentence at home after a judge accepted what he called an “extremely lenient” sentencing proposal.

Stephen DeForge, 43, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for the August 2024 attack on his cousin, Christopher.

According to agreed facts presented in court, DeForge repeatedly consumed the powerful hallucinogen DMT before developing delusions. He then attacked Christopher with a kitchen knife, stabbing him three times in the chest.

Christopher required emergency surgery and treatment in intensive care. The attack could easily have killed him, Justice R. Dan Cornell told the Sudbury courtroom.

Despite the severity of the violence, Cornell accepted a joint Crown-defence recommendation for a 15-month conditional sentence to be served at home, followed by 12 months of probation.

DeForge must also perform 60 hours of community service. A 10-year weapons prohibition was imposed.

Cornell acknowledged that the sentence was lenient because DeForge would still be able to “go about his life,” according to Sudbury.com’s courtroom report.

The Crown cited DeForge’s guilty plea, remorse and lack of a previous criminal record. The court also heard that he had complied with strict bail conditions.

Cornell accepted the proposal under the restrictive Supreme Court test governing joint sentencing submissions. Judges generally cannot reject a jointly proposed sentence unless it would bring the administration of justice into disrepute or otherwise be contrary to the public interest.