Justice Watch: Ontario Court of Appeal justices say convicted sex offender deserved 3 years in prison, but won't go to jail
Three Ontario Court of Appeal justices found a community-based sentence was inappropriate for a man convicted of sexually assaulting a university student, instead suggesting a three-year custodial sentence only to stay its execution, noting the man had already completed his conditional sentence.
A man convicted of sexually assaulting a university student and threatening to distribute intimate videos of her to family members in Iran has avoided serving any jail time despite the Ontario Court of Appeal ruling his original sentence was far too lenient.
In a unanimous decision, Ontario Court of Appeal Justices Gary T. Trotter, Jonathan Dawe and D.A. Wilson ruled that the 20-month conditional sentence imposed on Yasser Ghoreishi in 2024 for sexual assault and assault was "demonstrably unfit." Justice Wilson wrote the court's reasons.
The appeal court concluded that a three-year penitentiary sentence was the appropriate punishment for the offences.
However, the judges declined to send Ghoreishi to prison because he had already completed his conditional sentence, which allowed him to serve his punishment in the community under strict conditions.
According to the court, Ghoreishi sexually assaulted a university student whom he had mentored and later threatened to send sexually explicit videos of her to members of her family in Iran. The Crown appealed the original sentence, arguing it failed to properly reflect the seriousness of the offences and the need for denunciation and deterrence.
The Court of Appeal agreed, finding that a community-based sentence was not appropriate for crimes of this nature. The judges substituted a three-year custodial sentence but stayed its execution, noting that Ghoreishi had already completed the conditional sentence imposed by the trial court and that returning him to custody at this stage was not warranted.
The original sentence had been imposed by Ontario Superior Court Justice Rita-Jean Maxwell.
Justice Watch
Justice Watch is a Rebel News project exposing the judges, rulings, and court decisions reshaping Canada from the bench. We track activist judgments, soft-on-crime rulings, and judicial appointments, along with their real-world impact on victims, families, freedom, and public safety, using public records, court decisions, news reports, and unapologetic commentary.Visit Justice Watch
Sheila Gunn Reid
Chief Reporter
Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.https://mybook.to/sheila