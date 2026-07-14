Justice Watch: Quebec judge imposes sweeping secrecy order in alleged terror case, sparking media backlash

A Quebec Superior Court judge is facing growing scrutiny after imposing an extraordinary publication ban that prevents the media from reporting virtually any aspect of an alleged domestic terrorism case — including information that had already been publicly reported before the order was issued.

The case involves four men, including two serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces, who were arrested in connection with an alleged anti-government militia operating in Quebec.

According to previously published reports referenced in the discussion, investigators seized an arsenal that allegedly included 83 firearms, approximately 11,000 rounds of ammunition, 16 explosive devices, military equipment, night vision goggles, and magazines, some reportedly stolen from the Canadian military.

Three of the accused face terrorism-related charges, while a fourth faces weapons offences.

What has drawn intense criticism, however, is not only the seriousness of the allegations but the court's sweeping secrecy order. According to journalists discussing the case on Full Press, neither Crown prosecutors nor defence counsel requested the publication ban.

Instead, the order appears to have originated with the court itself, and no public reasons have been released explaining why such an expansive restriction was considered necessary.

The ban reportedly prevents media from publishing facts already in the public domain, raising questions about both its effectiveness and its compatibility with the open court principle.

Media organizations have since formed a coalition to challenge the order and seek an explanation from the court.

Publication bans are common in Canadian courts to protect vulnerable witnesses, preserve trial fairness or prevent disclosure of sensitive national security information. However, legal observers interviewed on the podcast questioned how a ban of this scope can function in an era where previously published information remains widely available online.

Veteran journalist Peter Menzies noted that while accredited journalists may still attend court proceedings subject to a publication ban, they are prohibited from reporting what they hear until the restriction is lifted. He questioned how courts can realistically prevent discussion of information that remains accessible through internet archives and search engines.

Author Tara Henley said publication bans can serve legitimate purposes but argued that the absence of publicly available reasons in this case makes meaningful scrutiny impossible.

"The biggest issue is the transparency of not providing reasons for that publication ban," she said during the discussion.

The coalition challenging the order is expected to ask the court to explain why such an exceptional restriction was imposed and whether it is consistent with Canada's long-standing presumption that court proceedings should be open to public scrutiny.