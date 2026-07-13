Justice Watch: Tribunal adjudicator Eric Brown rules illegal migrant eligible for Ontario welfare

An Ontario Social Benefits Tribunal adjudicator has ruled that a foreign national who has been living illegally in Canada for more than two decades is entitled to receive Ontario welfare benefits, overturning a decision by Ontario Works that denied his application because he has no legal immigration status.

Tribunal adjudicator Eric Brown, based in Waterloo, concluded that Ontario's welfare legislation does not require applicants to have legal status in Canada, provided they do not fall within three specifically excluded categories.

According to the tribunal decision, as first reported by the National Post, the man entered Canada on a temporary work permit in 1997. When that permit expired four years later, he remained in Canada illegally rather than leaving. He told the tribunal he supported himself through cash jobs until 2023, when he entered Ontario's homeless shelter system.

Last fall, he applied for Ontario Works benefits. While the program ultimately denied his application because he had no legal immigration status, the tribunal heard that an Ontario Works intake worker deliberately avoided conducting an immigration status search.

According to the decision, the case officer declined to carry out the check "to avoid possibly jeopardizing the appellant's situation in Canada."

The province argued the applicant was ineligible because he "has no status in Canada and is here illegally."

Brown disagreed.

Instead, he focused on the wording of the Ontario Works Act, which excludes only three categories of applicants based on immigration status: visitors, tourists and individuals who are subject to a deportation or enforceable removal order.

Brown accepted dictionary definitions and previous tribunal rulings concluding that visitors and tourists are people who enter Canada for a temporary purpose or short stay.

He found the applicant no longer fit those definitions.

"Given the sheer length of time and the roots the appellant had established while in Canada," Brown concluded the man could not reasonably be considered either a visitor or a tourist.

The tribunal also heard there was no evidence federal immigration authorities had issued a removal or deportation order against the applicant.

Brown ultimately ruled that lawful immigration status is not a prerequisite for receiving Ontario Works benefits under the current legislation. He rescinded the denial of benefits and declared the applicant eligible for taxpayer-funded social assistance.

The applicant's identity was withheld in accordance with tribunal practice.

According to polling commissioned by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada in 2025, roughly two-thirds of Canadians agreed that immigration has placed too much pressure on housing, health care and other public services.