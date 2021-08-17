Justin Trudeau faced with onslaught of boos and heckling during first campaign stop in Cobourg, Ont.

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 951 Donors

After the announcement of a federal election on Sunday, August 15, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Cobourg, Ontario for a campaign stop the following day, August 16.

Trudeau welcomed recently acclaimed MP for Northumberland-Peterbourgh South Alison Lester, and gave a few talking points that included how he has Canadians’ backs and how Canadians are keeping each other safe. Facing an onslaught of boos and heckling, Trudeau addressed the people present “with different perspectives on how we need to move forward as a country,” while continuing that “in these difficult moments, we listen to each other to build a better future for all of us.”

He noted that those who do not agree with encouraging people to get vaccinated have an opportunity to have their voices heard.

After his 90 second address, however, Trudeau did not take any questions from the crowd or media. This left many feeling like their voices are not actually being heard by Canadian elected officials. Many waited ~three hours for his arrival.

This came just days after Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Anita Anand, skirted my questions at a fundraising event.

Despite being physically blocked by Liberal supporters who attempted to obstruct my view using their large campaign signage, in this clip I bring you exclusive video of my close up with Justin Trudeau.

Check out what some of the attendees, both for and against the Liberal Party of Canada, had to say.