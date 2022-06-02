Justin Trudeau Ignores Protesters As He Enters His Luxury Hotel In Calgary

E-transfer (Canada):

UPDATE: Some protesters are going home assuming that Trudeau is scared to show up. pic.twitter.com/oqvr99gzP3 — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) June 2, 2022

Even though his plane reportedly touched down shortly after 10 p.m., around 70 protestors were already set up beforehand at the Fairmont hotel with the goal of conveying their distaste of the rather arbitrary and discriminatory travel restrictions still preventing all unvaccinated Canadians from being able to board a plane or a train. The protesters also had strong opinions regarding Trudeau's latest crime against Canadians - the newest control regime on licensed gun owners.

Protesters chant “arrest Trudeau” in Calgary, AB in front of the hotel where Trudeau is expected to arrive. @SydFizzard from @RebelNewsOnline gives me an update as I arrive. pic.twitter.com/S0S9nwORsI — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) June 2, 2022

As expected, Trudeau's bodyguards helped him smuggle in. He was nowhere to be seen, and no one was able to figure out how he entered the luxurious hotel. There were various back door entry points.

What's wrong Justin? Come out and face the music!