Justin Trudeau says 2023 is the year Rebel News must die.

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 33,256 signatures

Goal: 35,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Justin Trudeau has tried to kill Rebel News every year and so far, he's failed. But he’s getting smarter about it.

I think this time he might actually do it this time.

Back in 2019, Trudeau banned Rebel News reporters from attending the election debates. We went to the Federal Court and a judge ordered Trudeau to let us in. (He hated that.)

In 2020, Trudeau had Elections Canada officers interrogate me about my book, The Libranos, which exposed Trudeau’s corruption. They fined me thousands of dollars and claimed my book was illegal. (I refuse to pay — we're appealing that ruling in court right now).

In 2021, Trudeau banned our reporters from the election debates again. And for a second time, the Federal Court overruled him. (That made him so angry.)

In 2022, Rebel News had the most-watched coverage in Canada of the trucker convoy. So Trudeau’s personal bodyguards roughed up our reporters Drea Humphrey and David Menzies and his police literally SHOT our reporter Alexa Lavoie. (We’re suing them in court.)

Trudeau did all of that and more to us, and yet Rebel News is still not dead. In fact, 2022 was our largest year by every measure.

Despite Trudeau's efforts, 2022 was our biggest year.

I made a video summarizing the highlights of our amazing year.

In 2022...

* Rebel New deployed the most reporters ever;

* we published the most news stories ever; and

* those stories were seen by the most viewers ever.

And Justin Trudeau can’t stand that. So 2023 is the year he’s coming to kill us.

Bill C-11, the "Online Streaming Act."

Don’t just take my word for it. It’s right there in Trudeau's new law, C-11, the “Online Streaming Act.”

Trudeau already owns the government journalists at the CBC. And with his media bailouts, he rents 99% of the rest of journalists. He controls what they say. So he just seethes when he looks at Rebel News, one of the last independent news companies in Canada. Which is why he sneaked section 9.1(1)(e) into the law.

When the Online Streaming Act becomes law in a few months, section 9.1(1)(e) will give Trudeau the power to order Internet companies like Google, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram to promote or hide whatever news sources he likes.

He can order them to promote the CBC and the Toronto Star, and to make it impossible to find Rebel News. Here’s the wording of the law. Trudeau can, "make orders… respecting the presentation of programs and programming services for selection by the public, including the showcasing and the discoverability of Canadian programs and programming services.”

Let me translate: Trudeau doesn’t have to ban Rebel News anymore. He can just order the big Internet companies to make us disappear. I’ve heard several journalists call this the “Kill Rebel Law” because it so clearly targets us.

But I’ve got news for Trudeau: we will not lay down and die.

As you know, we fight like hell when Trudeau tries to censor us. And we often win — we’ve beat him twice before in Federal Court.

But what if Trudeau actually succeeded?

Imagine no Rebel News. Imagine silencing me, Sheila Gunn Reid, David Menzies, Alexa Lavoie, Drea Humphrey and the dozen other reporters we have.

Imagine if we hadn’t been around this past year — if we didn't have reporters embedded with the trucker convoy in Ottawa and Coutts, Alberta. Imagine if we didn’t have Rebel News telling the stories of hundreds of ordinary Canadians, small businesses and churches who fought back against the lockdowns, with lawyers crowdfunded by Rebel News viewers.

Imagine if Trudeau got his way and we were just vaporized.

We cannot let that happen. But Trudeau is planning to do exactly that.

Will you help us survive?

We’ve already hired a top legal team to fight the Online Streaming Act the day it becomes law. They’ve been studying the bill and finding its flaws (we believe it violates our freedom of the press).

The problem is, we really don’t have many allies left — they’ve been coopted. The Canadian Association of Journalists loves Trudeau’s new scheme. They only care about bail-outs. Even so-called conservative newspapers like Postmedia are silent on the matter, because that company is actually the biggest recipient of Trudeau’s money in Canada.

There are a few other independent websites in Canada, like True North and Western Standard, but for whatever reason, they haven’t been targeted in the same way Rebel News has. I think Trudeau simply has a personal vendetta against us, because we fight so hard.

We really are alone — except we’ve got you.

Can you please consider a special gift to ensure we can live on to fight the good fight in 2023? We’ve fought Trudeau before and won and I think we can beat him again. But we can’t do this alone.

Please make a donation on this page to help us fight back against Trudeau’s censorship bill.

Because in truth, Trudeau isn’t really coming for us. He’s coming for you. We’re just standing in his way.