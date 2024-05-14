Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker slams Biden and DEI policies in college commencement speech
The Kansas City Chiefs' player called out fellow Catholics, including the president, for supporting abortion and 'degenerate cultural values.'
During the commencement address at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker openly criticized President Joe Biden and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. The three-time Super Bowl champion, who shares the Catholic faith with Biden, suggested that the president has betrayed his religious beliefs by supporting abortion access in his address on Monday.
Butker stated that "bad policies and poor leadership" have adversely affected major life issues, citing "abortion, IVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values in media" as stemming from "the pervasiveness of disorder," the Daily Wire reports.
Without directly naming Biden, Butker referenced the president's actions during a pro-abortion speech by a fellow Democrat in Florida last month, where Biden made the sign of the cross. "Our nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally," Butker said, adding that Biden's vocal support for abortion rights may lead people to believe that one can be both Catholic and pro-choice.
Butker further criticized other prominent Catholics, including "the man behind the COVID lockdowns" and "the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America," emphasizing that being Catholic alone is not sufficient.
The NFL player, who previously wore a tie with the Latin pro-life phrase "Vulnerari Praesidio" during a White House celebration of the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory, also took aim at DEI policies. "The world around us says that we should keep our beliefs to ourselves whenever they go against the tyranny of diversity, equity and inclusion," he said, expressing concern that speaking the truth has become a minority position.
