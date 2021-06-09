Karen Thorsrud, Persecutor of Christians: Crown, media, cover for GraceLife Church prosecutor

The Crown prosecutor, Karen Thorsrud, serving in the case against GraceLife Church its pastor, James Coates, has remarkably had her name go unmentioned in the mainstream media throughout court proceedings. Despite there being no publication ban — it's not as though this is a case against a dangerous mafioso or some other dangerous, hardened criminal — the Crown and many in the media have made an effort not to share her name publicly.

Is this an attempt to cover for her shameful act of persecuting Christians in Canada?

That's a topic that hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid delved into on yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream. In Sheila's opinion, this attempt to hide Karen Thorsrud's name was not about hiding from threats to her safety, but hiding threats to her shame and reputation.

