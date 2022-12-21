Kayla 'Busty' Lemieux continues to violate every workshop etiquette rule in the book

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies provided an update on the bizarre story of Kayla Lemieux, a transgender shop teacher who has been making headlines for wearing massive fake breasts while teaching students.

As stated by David, "One video that was recently shot is most interesting indeed. It appears to show a student vaping in class. That’s a no-no right?"

"But in this video, the kid is vaping away, right next to Busty Lemieux. And Lemieux is doing nothing to lay down the law. Then again, we’ve heard his classes are disasters these days. None of the students respect this wannabe drag queen. The kids aren’t learning anything and they’re all doing their own thing — as the vaping video clearly demonstrates. Can you blame them?" added David.

David went on to say, "By the way, when it comes to the rules, forget the Ministry of Education, where the hell is the Ministry of Labour? Busty Lemieux continues to violate every workshop etiquette rule in the book — long sleeve shirts, jewelry, no hairnet, and so on. But it's no harm, no foul."

"Why? Oh yeah, I almost forgot. Lemieux is allegedly a trans man, and we should all know by now, trans people don’t have equal rights — they have extra special rights," said David.

