Keith Wilson accuses Elections Alberta of uneven enforcement as 1,000 attend referendum campaign breakfast

Wilson warned that inconsistent enforcement could create an uneven playing field during one of the most consequential political campaigns in Alberta’s history.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 17, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Keith Wilson says Elections Alberta is applying its third-party advertiser rules unfairly as campaigns begin organizing around Alberta’s coming referendum process.

Wilson, the founder of Let Alberta Decide, made the accusation after roughly 1,000 people attended his sold-out pancake breakfast at Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall in Calgary on Saturday.

Albertans are expected to vote this October on whether the province should hold a future referendum on leaving Canada. That means the immediate campaign is not yet a direct vote on independence, but a vote on whether Albertans should be given the opportunity to decide that question in a subsequent referendum.

As organizations on both sides register and campaign as third-party advertisers, Wilson argues Elections Alberta is not enforcing the rules consistently.

“If the rules are supposed to be the same for everyone, why are some referendum campaigns being treated very differently?” Wilson asked.

He says organizations supporting a referendum are facing stricter scrutiny over their advertising, registration and campaign activities, while groups opposing the process appear to be receiving more latitude.

Wilson warned that inconsistent enforcement could create an uneven playing field during one of the most consequential political campaigns in Alberta’s history.

The large turnout at the breakfast offered another indication that interest in the referendum movement extends beyond social media. The event sold out after organizers expanded its original capacity, with supporters filling Ranchman’s to hear from Wilson and other campaign organizers.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2026-07-17 17:39:09 -0400
    I think it’s called “putting one’s thumb on the scale”.