Keith Wilson's Let Alberta Decide draws 1,000 to sold-out Stampede breakfast

Keith Wilson's third-party advertiser, Let Alberta Decide, drew approximately 1,000 supporters to a sold-out Stampede breakfast at Ranchman's Cookhouse & Dancehall on Sunday, marking one of the largest public events yet of the referendum

The breakfast, announced just days ago, sold out well before the event. Wilson told the crowd the first 500 registrations were claimed in just 30 hours, forcing organizers to expand capacity to accommodate roughly 1,000 attendees.

"We planned this thing on the 26th of June. It was a last-minute decision... we sold out the first 500 in 30 hours," Wilson said during his address. "You are the future of Alberta."

Long lines formed outside Ranchman's before the doors opened, while photos and videos shared throughout the day showed a packed venue filled with supporters wearing western attire and Alberta flags. The event also featured speeches from campaign organizers and volunteers.

The breakfast served as the official launch of Let Alberta Decide's province-wide lawn sign campaign. Organizers unveiled the first production run of referendum signs, with distribution beginning at the event and expanding across Alberta in the coming weeks.

Social media posts from attendees described a "massive turnout," with supporters travelling from across Alberta to attend.

The sold-out breakfast comes as Wilson's TPA ramps up campaigning ahead of Alberta's Oct. 19 referendum, where Albertans will vote on whether to authorize a future referendum on Alberta becoming an independent country.

The event is another indication that the referendum campaign is relying heavily on in-person organizing, following months of town halls, volunteer sign distribution, and the citizen initiative petition drive that collected more than 300,000 signatures before court proceedings temporarily halted the verification process.