Kellyanne Conway gives unfiltered take as Trump takes the centre stage at Davos

Article by Rebel News staff

Former Trump senior counsellor Kellyanne Conway has pushed back against criticism of Donald Trump’s foreign policy agenda, telling that global elites gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos have misjudged both Trump and the direction of U.S. leadership.

Speaking on the streets of Davos, Conway addressed growing speculation about how the World Economic Forum and NATO allies are responding to Trump’s return to the global stage, particularly his renewed focus on Greenland and Arctic security.

“No one wants a confrontation here,” Conway said, referencing comments made earlier in the day by U.S. officials. She questioned why critics were focused on American interest in Greenland while ignoring the presence of rival powers. “I wonder why the same people getting upset that the U.S. has an interest in buying Greenland fairly and squarely aren't upset that China and Russia are already there.”

Conway pointed to what she described as European contradictions on Ukraine, noting ongoing energy ties with Moscow. “The fact is they're still buying Russian oil four years, nearly four years after the invasion of Ukraine,” she said. “As of last year we were in for $350 billion. Europe is in for about $100 billion. Last time I looked at a map, Ukraine is in Europe.”

She rejected claims that Trump has disengaged from the conflict, saying predictions made at last year’s Davos summit were wrong. “Obviously many people mispredicted last year at WEF and then the Munich Security Conference that President Trump was going to abandon Ukraine. It has not gone that way at all,” Conway said. “He's been highly engaged. He's trying to bring a peace there.”

Greenland, she added, remains central to U.S. strategic interests due to minerals, defence and emerging Arctic shipping routes. “As the Arctic continues to melt, there's more passageways, there's infrastructure concerns,” Conway said, adding Trump wants to keep China out of the Western Hemisphere.

Asked whether Canadians should be concerned about Trump’s approach, Conway emphasized the alliance between the two countries. “Canada is a great ally of the U.S.,” she said, noting Trump’s engagement with Canadian leadership and ongoing trade relationships, including with China.

Conway also referenced U.S. actions in Latin America, warning of China’s influence and pointing to Trump’s response following political change in Venezuela.