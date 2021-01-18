Kelowna man fined $9,000 for COVID charges says goal is to “make an example” of him

Are fundamental freedoms in Canada an illusion? When a British Columbia man has received over $9,000 in fines for protesting the official COVID-19 narrative, you have to ask yourself this question.

David Lindsay of Kelowna has received three different $2,300 fines for the offense of organizing an “event,” as well as an additional fine for not wearing a mask. The question is, should a peaceful protest really be considered an “event”?

Considering how many protests have taken place since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, and the inappropriate amount of fundamental freedom-focused protesters being penalized for partaking in them, B.C.’s public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry might have offered clarification on this matter. Especially since a citizen like Lindsay can get fined thousands of dollars for being at a protest, while NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Party leader Annamie Paul can attend a protest in Toronto during the same week, without conflict.

B.C.’s Gatherings and Events order defines an event as “an in-person gathering of people in any place whether private or public, inside or outside, organized or not, on a one-time, regular or irregular basis...” and then proceeds to list a long number of examples, which leaves out Canadians’ guaranteed right to assemble peacefully, as stated in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Additionally, Lindsay claims he isn’t even the organizer of the protests for which he keeps getting fined. He says that people already know that every Saturday around noon, freedom focused-protesters will be at Stuart Park, and will march around the surrounding areas.

But freedom-focused protesters are not the only people who assemble there. There is often a smaller group of protesters who gather at Stuart Park around the same time, to protest against those usually marching alongside Lindsay. They often hold pro-vaccine signs. Unsurprisingly, I have not been able to find any information about who is receiving $2,300 fines for participating in those “events,” if anyone is at all.

Watch to hear from Lindsay himself, one of our newest Fight the Fines cases, where he explains what he’s been going through for exercising his Charter right to protest peacefully.

Want Canada to stay free? So do we. If you’ve received a tyrannical fine, or you want to help donate to our legal clinic that fights those fines for people, for free, please head to FightTheFines.com.