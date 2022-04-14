Kentucky lawmakers shut down Democrat governor, pass ban on trans athletes in school sports

AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File

Kentucky schools will now require student athletes to participate in sports with athletes of the same sex thanks to the passage of a popular bill.

Despite all efforts by Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear to shut down legislation designed to protect girls' school sports, Kentucky lawmakers voted to override his decision to veto a bill that would require student-athletes between 6th grade and college to only participate in sports with athletes of the same sex.

On Wednesday, Kentucky lawmakers vetoed the governor’s decision, passing legislation for school sports in the state to only allow boys to only compete against boys, and girls to compete against girls, Outkick reported.

The bill effectively prohibits transgender athletes from competing against members of the opposite sex. The passage of the law comes as male-to-female transgender athletes are poised to change the face of girls' and women’s sports in schools, colleges, and even at the professional level.

As Rebel News reported, transgendered University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and transgendered British cyclist Emily Bridges have entered the spotlight for competing against women.

Their presence in their respective sports has cast a light on the significant performance disparities between biologically male athletes and females, prompting outrage among professional women athletes.

Kentucky’s Senate Bill 83 was vetoed by Gov. Beshear, but will go into law after the legislature nullified his decision on Wednesday. The state’s House of Representatives voted 70 to 23 to approve the legislation, followed by a vote of 26 to 9 in the state Senate.

🚨BREAKING: Kentucky Legislature OVERRIDES Democrat Governor’s veto of legislation banning males from playing women’s sports! HUGE WIN! — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) April 13, 2022

The state’s drive to protect women’s sports and bring equality back into the arena was first championed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, pushing back against trans activists who advocate for the elimination of gendered sporting events.

Last June, DeSantis signed SB 1028, which required schools to ensure that athletes only compete against members of the same biological sex.