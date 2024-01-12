Key details of male intruder found in high school change room withheld by school, parents say

On Wednesday, January 10th, parents of students who attend Brookswood Secondary in Langley, BC, received an unusual notice from the school's principal, Lisa Ellis.

The email, titled "Important Message From Brookswood," described how earlier that morning, "a staff member and a few students reported a community member in distress inside one of the school changerooms."

The individual was described as "non-threatening," and the letter proceeded to describe the protocol used to secure students in a safe area, and the escort of the individual by RCMP off of the property without incident.

No identifying details about the mysterious intruder or further explanation of the "distressing" behaviour that was witnessed were offered to parents in the notice.

Since interviewing Wright, she has started a social media movement called #MakeMeSafe to advocate for safe spaces for women and children.



FULL REPORT by @DreaHumphrey: https://t.co/EG7z7IcY6k — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 17, 2023

The RCMP provided a similarly vague statement about the incident to Rebel News that read:

Langley RCMP responded to a call for assistance at Brookswood Secondary School. School administrators reported a member of the community was at the school and in distress. Officers responded, and the individual was located and apprehended without incident.

"A stranger in distress entering the change room of young girls in school is most definitely threatening. I don’t think anyone is okay with that," one parent, who prefers to stay anonymous, told Rebel News.

That sentiment is shared by many of the parents and students we spoke to about the ambiguous notice, including those who initially tipped us off about there being more to the story than the school's "non-threatening" narrative.

According to several sources we spoke to while investigating the incident, eighth-grade girls who had a morning gym class spotted a nearly naked man staring at them while they were making a TikTok video in the girls' changing room.

The man was described as being dressed only in underwear and socks, and also as having taken a shower in the vicinity.

Rebel News received conflicting information about whether the male intruder identified himself as a trans-woman or not.

To find out more about what happens behind school doors that parents are being kept in the dark about, visit StopClassroomGrooming.com.