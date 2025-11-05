Keynote speaker warns Sask. teachers of 'parental rights' being used as alibi for racism and 'transphobia'

On Tuesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to a keynote speaker at the recent Regina Teachers’ Convention warning teachers about 'parental rights' being weaponized by racist or homophobic parents.

According to a post on X by the account 'Just Bins', University of Manitoba professor Shannon D. M. Moore cautioned Saskatchewan teachers on Monday about the perils of the phrase 'parental rights' being misused.

"Parental rights cannot be used as an alibi for racist, homophobic, or transphobic views, or for the erasure of 2SLGBTQIA perspectives and experiences," Moore can allegedly be heard saying in an audio recording.

Today teachers at the Regina Teachers’ Convention heard from keynote speaker, Shannon D.M. Moore, about the illegitimacy of the “parental rights” movement. She ended her address with an invitation for teachers to attend a drag queen performance this weekend in protest of Bill 137… pic.twitter.com/hmyDuNMMZM — Just Bins (@JustBins) November 3, 2025

Lise condemned the professor for conditioning teachers to view the parental rights movement as racist and homophobic.

"Their keynote speaker, Dr. Shannon D. M. Moore, came to Regina to lecture all of the teachers about the illegitimacy of the parental rights movement," she said.

"[Moore] ended her address with an invitation for teachers to attend a drag queen performance this weekend in protest of Bill 137," Lise continued.

"Bill 137 is Saskatchewan's Parents' Bill of Rights. We actually do have parental rights laws in Saskatchewan. So for her to promote this misinformation and disinformation to Regina teachers is egregious in itself," she said.

"But then she goes on to promote a drag performance. And just so we're all on the same page, drag is inherently rooted in hypersexualized adult entertainment, often featuring exaggerated eroticism, lewd gestures and themes unsuitable for children," Lise added.

Saskatchewan's Parents' Bill of Rights requires teachers to notify parents and get their consent if a student under the age of 16 wishes to change their preferred name or pronouns.