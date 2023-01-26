King Charles gives Prince Andrew the boot following Epstein scandal

Yui Mok/Pool via AP, File

King Charles III has reportedly ordered his scandal-scarred brother, Prince Andrew, to find a new place to live immediately. The decision was made just months before King Charles III’s coronation.

According to a source cited by The Sun, the monarch has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is “no place” for Andrew, who has faced heavy criticism since his alleged friendship with the late disgraced pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein came to light.

The decision is a further blow to the Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal and military honors by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last January. This came after a 10-year-long renovation project at the Palace, which includes Andrew’s suite, known as the Chamber Floor.

“First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters,” said the source. “Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce.”

“He brought back a string of new girlfriends to his home in the Palace — even model Caprice. A bachelor’s flat in St James’s Palace doesn’t have the same allure for a single man,” the source added.

The Sun’s source added that if Andrew wishes to stay in London, his only other option is Royal Lodge, a 31-room mansion in Windsor that he shares with his ex-wife. The eviction was preceded by the closing of Andrew’s office in the Palace last year and the retraction of his official royal labels.

King Charles III has allegedly made it clear that Andrew, whose sexual assault case was settled out of court last February, “isn’t a working royal” and “is on his own,” according to a source close to the matter.