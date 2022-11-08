King County Elections promotes left-wing event bribing Hispanics with free tamales and gifts to vote

E-transfer (Canada):

It is just ahead of the United States midterm elections, and I was recently on the ground investigating a very shady left-wing organization’s event in Kent, Washington, a city right outside of Seattle, that was promoted by King County Elections.

This event was bribing the Hispanic community with free tamales and special gifts to teach them how to fill out their ballots. Now, this event was being hosted by the Washington Environmental Council, a left-wing nonprofit activist organization that seeks environmental and racial justice through the elimination of fossil fuels. The organization's activism directly aligns with issues many progressive candidates are running on this election cycle.

Upon further investigation, listed on their website under the category “areas of work” is “Democracy and Voting,” where they state support for Democrat-backed legislation such as the Washington Voting Rights Act.

Since I have yet to see King County Elections promote any conservative organization's events, I had to come down here to investigate what is really going on. I walked into the Mill Creek room at Kent Commons where a small group of people were gathered.

They were eating tamales, drinking champurrado, and discussing midterms. It wasn’t a large turnout which was most likely due to the severe storms we’re having in the area. I walked over to the table they had set up where you could check your voter registration and print out your ballot.

On the table were two voting guides. The first guide was for candidates endorsed by Washington Environmental Council while the second guide listed progressive candidates. There was no guide for conservative candidates or their policies.

After I was offered, or should I say “bribed” with free tamales, which were excellent by the way, in walked a woman I knew named Michelle Le who runs the conservative organization Washingtonians For Change, who came to infiltrate the event.

Michelle and her friend both brought their ballots and we all sat down with a member of the organization who guided us through it. While he didn’t mark our ballots for us, he told us which candidates he voted for, why he voted for them, and when pressed on conservative candidates and issues—he had zero knowledge and used rhetoric that could easily persuade an ill-informed or first-time voter away from the issues they care about.

At the end of the event, they had a giveaway which I ended up winning. They gave away to highly expensive Patagonia backpacks and duffel bags. The backpack that I won was $170.00! Now I was hesitant to take the prize but by the end of the event, the only people left were those infiltrating the event so I took it home and will be giving it away to someone much less fortunate than me in the near future.