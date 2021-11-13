Kingston sports pub JAKK Tuesdays seized by police for refusing to enforce vaccine passport

Facebook/ Dermot Pomeroy

Business owner Kelly Hale of JAKK Tuesdays in Kingston, Ontario has had the hammer of COVID injustice come down on his sports pub. You may remember his story from a few weeks ago when I dined in at his restaurant, which we featured as one of our first spotlights through the We Won’t Ask campaign.

This comes after he had his liquor and business licences snatched, on separate occasions, by order of Public Health.

Now a judge has ordered his business shuttered, as per continued noncompliance with a Section 22 health order from Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health.

Freedom advocates swarmed the business late Friday evening, after a call to action by various freedom groups.

Anyone in the Kingston Area



Your support is needed NOW at JAKK Tuesdays



BBQ REVOLUTION 2.0 is underway — Adamson Barbecue (@adamsonbarbecue) November 12, 2021

Several members camped out in the restaurant in anticipation of law enforcement, which showed up around 6 a.m. Saturday morning to seize Kelly's business and change his locks.

Business owner Kelly Hale of JAKK Tuesdays in Kingston, Ontario has had the hammer of COVID injustice come down on his sports pub.



FULL STORY @TamaraUgo: https://t.co/GEB5ZNkuhW pic.twitter.com/cW9bD5cZYJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 13, 2021

The business is now in the possession of KFL&A Public Health.

Kelly has appealed this decision, and will be heard in court on Monday, November 15. I hope to do an in-person interview with Kelly Hale thereafter to get details about how this situation has unfolded — so stay tuned.