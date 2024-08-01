Kooky Richmond Hill councillor/convicted fraudster Karen Cilevitz blames climate change for ruining her music festival
Cilevitz chose to have her Ward 5 Music Festival at an outdoor venue. And alas, soon after this second coming of Woodstock kicked off, the heavens opened up and a torrential downpour forced the cancellation of the Ward 5 Music Festival.
Dearly beloved, let us all please shed a tear, shall we, for that uber-victim, Ms. Karen Cilevitz…
Karen who, you say?
Karen Cilevitz is that kooky Richmond Hill, Ont. city councillor — and convicted fraudster, by the way — who seems to think that she has a copyright on the words, “Ward” and “Five.”
Karen — oh, and what a Karen! — received international attention awhile back when she left a jaw-dropping voicemail for a constituent, Steffi Goodfield, who was battling cancer at the time. Check out the audio evidence on our video — but be warned: you just might not believe your ears.
Well, Karen finally got around to hosting her very own Ward 5 Music Festival. Smashing!
Awww, man. Karen just can’t catch a break!
Anyway, who does Karen blame, this time, for her misfortune?
Well, she took to social media to huff and puff and here’s what she stated: “We will be back next year and look forward to, perhaps, a different overall format to better secure the success of an event of this type to survive the negative impacts or our ever-increasing climate change reality.”
Climate change? Really?
Yeah, because there was no such thing as rainstorms in July billions of years ago on this planet. A summertime shower is just unheard of! It’s gotta be all those man-made emissions. Keep paying those carbon taxes, won’t you?
Um, sorry, Kooky Karen. What happened to your Ward 5 Music Festival had nothing to do with climate change. Rather, it was simply karma. Big time.
