Kristallnacht 2.0: Synagogue has windows smashed for second time in less than a month

“Kristallnacht”, a.k.a., “the night of broken glass”, occurred throughout Nazi Germany on November 9-10, 1938. The name is derived from the broken pieces of glass that littered the streets of German cities after the windows of Jewish-owned stores and synagogues were smashed by the militarized arms of the Nazi party as well as members of the Hitler Youth. It was equal parts shameful and horrifying.

The slogan that emerged from the ashes of the Holocaust was “never again”. Yet, here we are in 2024 Canada, and it seems as though the horrors of the Jewish pogroms of yester-decade Europe are indeed happening again. It is staggering to witness.

Indeed, since the grotesque terrorist attacks against Israel last Oct. 7, Jewish-owned businesses and places of worship have been routinely vandalized across Canada and around the world.

The latest case in point: in the wee hours of the morning last Friday, the glass windows and doors at the Kehillat Shaarei Torah synagogue in Toronto were smashed to pieces. And disturbingly, it was the second time in less than a month that this place of worship was targeted.

Rebel News visited the venue on Friday afternoon. We spoke to Avi, one of the workers carrying out repairs. He estimated that the cost of repairs will be several thousand dollars. And he said the vandalism made for a chilling sight.

Toronto police has collected video surveillance from the synagogue and has launched a hate crime investigation.

In the meantime, as repairs continue, the synagogue is standing strong. And much like the state of Israel, this place of worship is not planning to go away —despite the best efforts of pro-Hamas hooligans. Indeed, on the synagogue lawn, a sign boldly states: “Windows shatter easily, communities don’t.”