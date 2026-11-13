Labor MP cheers Victoria Police for arresting Avi Yemini, as 3AW's Tom Elliott says he admires his bravery

A sitting member of Ben Carroll's Labor government has gone on X to cheer Victoria Police for arresting a journalist. Sonja Terpstra, Labor's upper house member for North-Eastern Metropolitan, quoted footage of Rebel News Australia chief correspondent Avi Yemini being arrested and removed while interviewing members of the public at Thursday's anti-Hanson walkout, and wrote: "After being warned by VicPol re concerns about breach of the peace - Avi refuses to comply so gets arrested. Good."

After being warned by VicPol re concerns about breach of the peace - Avi refuses to comply so gets arrested.



Good. https://t.co/QMoKEsOUB1 — Sonja Terpstra 🐓 (@TerpsSonja) November 13, 2026

Good. A Labor MP, in the lead-up to a state election, looking at a journalist arrested for asking questions in a public street and typing the word "good". She didn't ask what power the officers used. She didn't ask why Avi was released without charge both times. She didn't ask why the same force wrote him a formal apology in 2022 for three unlawful arrests in exactly these circumstances. She saw a reporter she doesn't like get taken off the street and she liked it.

It isn't the first time Terpstra has shown Victorians what she thinks of them. In July, as the opposition tore into the state of Labor's roads, she stood up in Parliament and told the chamber that residents on one Banyule road were "quite happy to have it full of potholes", and that "not everyone is on board with your pothole thing; they actually like it full of potholes." That was her answer to a pothole crisis so bad that thousands of motorcyclists rode on Spring Street last month to demand Labor fix the roads they say are killing their mates. Victorians like potholes. Journalists deserve arresting. That's the MP.

For the record, here is what she was cheering. Victoria Police arrested Avi twice outside the State Library for the crime of interviewing people at a protest. Both times officers drove him away from his team and his security, and both times they let him go without processing or charging him with anything. The force has still not said what legal power officers relied on, whether he was formally under arrest either time, or why he was released without charge.

BREAKING: Avi Yemini UNLAWFULLY arrested by Victoria Police for doing journalism in Melbourne Victoria Police made false accusations and twice unlawfully arrested Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini as he conducted street interviews near an anti-Pauline Hanson rally in the heart of Melbourne, disrupting the team's coverage and raising serious questions about police interference with the press.

Protect Avi Yemini Avi Yemini puts himself on the front lines to bring you the truth — no matter the cost. His fearless journalism has exposed corruption, held the powerful accountable, and given a voice to the voiceless. But that commitment comes at a price. Avi has become a top target for radical activists, Antifa extremists, and even jihadi extremists who want him silenced. He’s faced harassment, doxxing attempts, and violent threats — all for doing his job. But despite it all, Avi refuses to back down. He continues to report the truth, uncensored and unafraid. HELP PROTECT AVI!

Now compare the Labor MP's reaction with what went to air on 3AW Mornings a few hours earlier, in front of the biggest talkback audience in Melbourne. "I admire Avi Yemini," Tom Elliott told his listeners. "I don't always agree with him, but I admire him because he puts himself in the middle of situations and puts life and limb at risk."

The caller who raised it, a bloke named Clive, had seen the footage and summed it up better than most reporters managed. Avi was politely asking questions. Police came over and told him to move on. He told them he wasn't doing anything wrong, he was being peaceful, he was a journalist doing his job. They arrested him on the spot. "They were very heavy-handed," Clive said. "I find it very disrespectful when someone is trying to do their job, and do it well, and do it peacefully."

Elliott's answer went further than agreement. He put a theory on the table about why it happened. "What we've learned this morning is they've been told at all costs not to arrest young people. A lot of the demonstrators were secondary school students yesterday. So the police, under this new directive they have, aren't going to arrest a secondary school student. So therefore, Avi Yemini is an adult. So maybe they just said, oh well, we'll arrest him instead." He finished with the line any journalist in this state should sit with. "If I were to go and cover a demonstration like that, and film it, and ask people questions, I wouldn't want the police to arrest me. That's for sure."

Read those two reactions side by side and you have the whole picture of Victoria right now. The bloke on commercial radio understands that if police can grab a journalist for asking questions, nobody's job is safe. The Labor MP, whose party runs the police, thinks the problem is the journalist.

Avi is not accepting an apology this time. "Now we're going to sue Victoria Police again," he said on the livestream minutes after his release. "This time, we're not going to accept an apology."

That fight costs money, and Rebel News doesn't get it from the taxpayer or from the corporations that fund the outlets who stayed away from Thursday's protest. Every lawyer who files against Victoria Police, and every security guard who stands between Avi and the mob so he can keep asking questions, is paid for with the support of viewers at ProtectAvi.com. A Labor MP has now said out loud that she wants Avi arrested. If you think a journalist should be able to work in Melbourne without being thrown in a police van, this is the moment to chip in and share this story with every Victorian you know.

If a talkback host can see it, a government MP should be able to. Watch the arrest footage, read what she wrote, and decide which of them is on the side of a free press. Then stand with Avi at ProtectAvi.com.