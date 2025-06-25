Labour Board upholds firing of EI worker for questioning BLM, COVID measures, and Kamloops narrative

A federal labour tribunal has ruled that a former Employment Insurance call centre worker was rightfully dismissed over political comments she made in the workplace—including criticisms of Black Lives Matter protests, skepticism about COVID-19 restrictions, and doubts surrounding the Kamloops residential school narrative.

As reported by Blacklock's, the Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board found the worker’s comments showed a “lack of suitability” for employment in the federal public service, regardless of whether her remarks had anything to do with her official duties.

The woman, whose name was not published, had been on the job just six months when, during a lull in call volume, she began discussing current events with a colleague. According to testimony, she questioned the media’s portrayal of the Black Lives Matter movement and expressed frustration about the perceived erasure of white cultural symbols.

“Like, really people?” she was quoted as saying. “It’s not like Hitler was walking around killing people. Then these people, rioters, bring up Aunt Jemima and whatever else they want cancelled because a cop apparently killed a black man in the United States.”

She reportedly asked, “When will there be a day to remember white people?”

An affidavit also said she questioned the seriousness of COVID-19, expressed opposition to mask mandates, and cast doubt on the widely reported discovery of 215 children’s graves at a former Indian Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., saying, “It happened years ago. I don’t see why it needs to be brought up today.”

Adjudicator Christopher Rootham upheld her dismissal, stating the comments clearly violated the expectations of a “diverse workplace committed to equity and respect.”

“Her rejection on probation was a good faith response to comments she made to a co-worker that reflected negatively on her suitability for employment in the federal public service,” wrote Rootham. “It would not matter if her comments were unrelated to her job duties.”

No bodies have been exhumed at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.