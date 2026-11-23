Former safeguarding minister Jess Phillips says Britain may need a second Online Safety Act after Google reportedly declined a government request to take down a YouTube video posted on Russell Brand's behalf from prison.

The Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley said "potentially a second online safety act is needed" because prisoners with "massive YouTube followings" are new, and she called a new law "very likely," according to the digital freedom site Reclaim The Net and Brit Brief.

The 2023 Online Safety Act requires platforms to remove illegal content and shield children from harmful material, and Ofcom, the communications regulator, enforces it. Housing minister Matthew Pennycook told BBC Breakfast, "We don't have any power to mandate a removal of content."

Phillips told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that the regulations were "almost certainly not in place for the government to just demand that this be taken down," and that "If Google want less regulation they will take this down."

The Ministry of Justice asked Google to remove the video, and Prime Minister Andy Burnham called on social media companies to take such messages down. A Google spokesperson said, "We're aware of the new content and our teams are investigating."

Meta has already disabled Brand's Facebook and Instagram accounts, and the Ministry is separately investigating whether Brand broke prison rules.

Asked whether the law should change, Burnham said, "I wouldn't leap to that," according to AFP. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch suggested she would not immediately demand that Google remove the video if she were in power.

Rebel News reported last week on ministers pressing Google to remove the video.