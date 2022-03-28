Large crowd gathers for Sunday vigil for Pastor Pawlowski at Edmonton Remand

By Natasha Biase DONATION: Save Pastor Artur Pawlowski Help pay the legal fees of Pastor Artur by making a donation. Donations will go to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that is now helping the 'Fight The Fines' project. So, you can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation made on this page and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. 28962 Donors

Approximately 200 people were outside the front doors of Canada's largest prison on Sunday evening to sing and pray in protest of the ongoing incarceration of Calgary Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who was recently transferred into the facility late last week from Calgary.

Supporters, including other pastors from the Edmonton area like Tracy and Rodney Fortin of Church in the Vine, sang Amazing Grace and This Little Light of Mine, held flags, and prayed the Lord's Prayer in Dene and English. They asked for the release of the jailed pastor, but also offered prayers and forgiveness for his jailers.

Artur is quickly approaching 50 days in jail after he was charged with mischief and issued a charge under the never-before-used Critical Infrastructure Defence Act meant for pipeline bombers and well-head saboteurs. The charges stem from a one day trip to the Coutts border blockade in February where Art gave a supportive sermon to truckers and farmers who were blocking the main crossing with Alberta and Montana in protest of remaining COVID restrictions in Canada. The blockade was in place before Art arrived, and continued after he left and the truckers and farmers involved have publicly stated he was not an organizer or instigator of the blockade.

Though he was recently granted bail on the Coutts charges, Artur remains in custody for breach of prior conditions stemming from when he was found in contempt of Alberta Health Services court orders. One order forced him to allow his church to be inspected for COVID compliance by health authorities and police at nearly anytime. The second court order restricted his right to peacefully protest — banning such demonstrations as “illegal public gatherings.”

However, Art's run-ins with the COVID cops date back to the beginning of the pandemic when he received tickets for illegal public gathering after feeding the homeless in downtown Calgary.

