Large pro-freedom crowd in Mississauga as Chris Sky makes his case to be mayor of Toronto

This past Sunday, March 26 2023 Toronto mayoral candidate Chris Sky and a pair of musicians made infamous for their support of the Freedom Convoy in 2022, Desi Ranks and Mr. Freedom, joined a loud, supportive crowd at a pro-freedom protest.

Freedom rally taking place here at downtown Mississauga. Cars and trucks honking in support of vaccine choice amongst the sea of Canadian flags.



Mayoral candidate Chris Sky and musician Desi Ranks to join shortly. pic.twitter.com/cN3JLAqFam — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 26, 2023

The event, billed by organizers as “Big Sunday In Mississauga”, was held at the intersection of Burnhamthorpe Rd. and Hurontario St., just across from the city’s biggest mall, where both sides of the road were filled with Canadian flags and protesters holding signs to passersby.

The demonstrators were standing against the discriminatory mRNA vaccine mandates that many in Canada are still facing.

In British Columbia, as the health-care system faces staffing issues, the mandate has prevented unjabbed nurses from returning to their jobs. City jobs across Ontario require two doses to be employed and hired, despite studies showing the jab does not prevent transmission, and you lose nearly all efficacy after six months. Not to mention the mounting evidence showing a serious risk of adverse effects when compared to COVID itself.

Are you eating the bugs? pic.twitter.com/VVRa6ScJqG — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 26, 2023

A portion of the protesters were also opposed to some of the World Economic Forum’s more infamous policies, such as implementing central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and eating insects.

One woman in the crowd held a sign that said “We Will not eat zee bugs Klaus!” and pictured a green Klaus Schwab, founder of the globalist organization, with a plate full of bugs and accompanying wine.

The festival-like atmosphere kicked off with with a performance from artist Desi Ranks, playing his hit songs from throughout the 2022 freedom protests, notably from the Freedom Convoy that occupied Ottawa calling for an end to COVID restrictions and mandates across Canada.

Desi Ranks performs hit song: "You can stick your vaccine passport up your ass". pic.twitter.com/ZsYB6xUPGX — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 26, 2023

Desi Ranks was followed by another musician who stood for medical choice for Canadians, Mr. Freedom, known as the “best damn roofer”, performed his song “Freedom”.

Protesters for Freedom of choice join in singing together. pic.twitter.com/FaYJXPXIW1 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 26, 2023

Mayoral candidate Chris Sky, known for speaking out against COVID masking and mandates over the past three years, gave his thoughts on why the people of Toronto should cast their votes for him instead of the large pool of candidates for the city's upcoming election election.

Chris Sky speaks to the crowd here in Mississauga, explains why he's running for Mayor of Toronto. pic.twitter.com/ypLBg0bumM — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 26, 2023

The event wrapped up just before 5 p.m., with Desi Ranks performing back-to-back freedom-minded songs and singing his patriotic rendition of our national anthem, O Canada.

"When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty."



The Freedom rally finishes off with a singing of O'Canada. pic.twitter.com/kFIXLPIVCs — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 27, 2023

