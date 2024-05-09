LAST CHANCE! Tickets are almost sold out for Rumble Live and Rebel News Live!

Tickets are almost sold out for Rumble Live and Rebel News LIVE! this weekend in Toronto — there's only 50 left!

On Friday, May 10, Rebel News is teaming up with free-speech video platform Rumble to put together for a rally against censorship. That's where some of Rumble's prominent political pundits like Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Glenn Greenwald and Viva Frei are going to film their shows in front of a live audience.

We've also just released another 20 VIP breakfast tickets for the Rumble Live event, if you'd like to meet the speakers.

On Saturday, May 11, at the same venue, we're bringing Rebel News LIVE! back to Toronto. That's a full day freedom conference featuring speakers like Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich, children's and parental rights activist “Billboard” Chris Elston, anti-communist professor Dr. James Lindsay and so many more, including all of your favourite Rebel News reporters.