LAST CHANCE! Tickets are almost sold out for Rumble Live and Rebel News Live!
Rumble Live (Friday, May 10) and Rebel News Live (Saturday, May 11) in Toronto are almost sold out. Get your tickets before they're gone!
Tickets are almost sold out for Rumble Live and Rebel News LIVE! this weekend in Toronto — there's only 50 left!
On Friday, May 10, Rebel News is teaming up with free-speech video platform Rumble to put together for a rally against censorship. That's where some of Rumble's prominent political pundits like Donald Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle, Glenn Greenwald and Viva Frei are going to film their shows in front of a live audience.
We've also just released another 20 VIP breakfast tickets for the Rumble Live event, if you'd like to meet the speakers.
On Saturday, May 11, at the same venue, we're bringing Rebel News LIVE! back to Toronto. That's a full day freedom conference featuring speakers like Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich, children's and parental rights activist “Billboard” Chris Elston, anti-communist professor Dr. James Lindsay and so many more, including all of your favourite Rebel News reporters.
Rumble LIVE: Defending your human right to freedom of expression
On Friday, May 10, Rebel News and Rumble are hosting Donald Trump Jr. in Toronto to join other powerful voices to send a message to Justin Trudeau: the world is watching and Canadian censorship has gone too far!BUY TICKETS
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.