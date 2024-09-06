Laval allows professor to return after serving time for child pornography

dennizn - stock.adobe.com

François Mathieu-Potvin, a professor in Laval University's mechanical engineering department, has sparked outrage after returning to the classroom following a 12-month prison sentence for child pornography offences.

Sentenced in February 2023, Mathieu-Potvin pleaded guilty to possessing over 60 explicit files involving girls aged 5 to 12. The disturbing nature of the case was highlighted by prosecutor Laura Plamondon-Dufour, who detailed the exploitation of young girls in the materials.

Porno juvénile: retour en classe controversé d’un prof de l’Université Laval (@PierrePaulBiron)https://t.co/52KKqHC3Su — Le Journal de Québec (@JdeQuebec) September 6, 2024

As reported by Le Journal de Quebec, students and parents are outraged by his return, calling it unacceptable. A father of one student told local media, "The university should not force students to be around him."

The sentiment is echoed by many students, with one expressing discomfort in attending classes taught by the professor. "It’s not an environment conducive to learning. I can’t engage with him after what he’s done," one student shared.

A post on Laval University's “Spotted” Facebook page saw a student reveal her trauma from past sexual assault, stating she feels unable to remain in a class with the professor.

Despite the backlash, the university says it is bound by contractual obligations and legal responsibilities, encouraging affected students to seek support from campus services.