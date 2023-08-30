Lawmaker accuses school district of 'Christian nationalist power play' in gender-identity parental notification policy

Corey Jackson

Corey Jackson, a Democratic legislator in the state of California, has asserted that a school district's policy mandating parental notification when a student wishes to identify as a member of a different gender, is an attempt to exert Christian nationalist influence.

California has initiated a legal dispute against the Chino Valley Unified School District's practical policy, and Jackson is expressing support for this action, the Blaze reports.

"I want to thank @AGRobBonta for leading on this issue," Jackson wrote, referring to California Attorney General Rob Bonta. "We must protect our most vulnerable LGBTQ children. This has nothing to do with parent rights, but everything to do with a Christian nationalists movement who is trying to gain political power by attacking minority groups."

The policy mandates that schools inform parents within a span of three days upon becoming aware of a student's request.

The policy reads:

Principal/designee, certificated staff, and school counselors, shall notify the parent(s)/guardian(s), in writing, within three days from the date any District employee, administrator, or certificated staff, becomes aware that a student is:



(a) Requesting to be identified or treated, as a gender (as defined in Education Code Section 210.7) other than the student’s biological sex or gender listed on the student’s birth certificate or any other official records. This includes any request by the student to use a name that differs from their legal name (other than a commonly recognized diminutive of the child’s legal name) or to use pronouns that do not align with the student’s biological sex or gender listed on the student’s birth certificate or other official records.



(b) Accessing sex-segregated school programs and activities, including athletic teams and competitions, or using bathroom or changing facilities that do not align with the student’s biological sex or gender listed on the birth certificate or other official records. (c) Requesting to change any information contained in the student’s official or unofficial records



(c) Requesting to change any information contained in the student’s official or unofficial records.

Similarly, parental notification is obligatory if the school becomes aware that a student is utilizing restrooms or engaging in athletic pursuits inconsistent with the student's biological sex.

Bonta has labeled the policy as "destructive," "discriminatory," and "dangerous."