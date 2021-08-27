Lawmakers shocked by Biden admin providing Taliban with LIST of American citizens, others to allow into Kabul airport

A Pentagon official said that the Biden administration practically “put all those Afghans on a kill list.”

  • August 27, 2021
Lawmakers shocked by Biden admin providing Taliban with LIST of American citizens, others to allow into Kabul airport
AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi
The Biden administration provided a list of “American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies” to America’s erstwhile enemies in Afghanistan, the Taliban. The decision sparked a not undue amount of outrage from lawmakers and critics saying the action bordered on “treason.”

“The move, detailed to POLITICO by three U.S. and congressional officials, was designed to expedite the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan as chaos erupted in Afghanistan’s capital city last week after the Taliban seized control of the country,” Politico reported on Thursday. “But the decision to provide specific names to the Taliban, which has a history of brutally murdering Afghans who collaborated with the U.S. and other coalition forces during the conflict, has angered lawmakers and military officials.”

According to the publication, a Pentagon official said that the Biden administration practically “put all those Afghans on a kill list.” 

“It’s just appalling and shocking and makes you feel unclean,” he added. 

Afghans who helped American troops during the 20-year occupation in Afghanistan have become targets for retribution by the Taliban, who saw their actions as a betrayal to the country’s now de facto rulers. 

On social media, numerous officials, journalists, and lawmakers including Reps. Ken Buck, Dan Crenshaw, Lauren Boebert, Vicky Hartzler, Dan Bishop, and others decried the move as a betrayal of America’s allies in the war that put the lives of both Americans and Afghans in danger. 

Crenshaw, a veteran in the Afghan war, said the move “qualifies as borderline treason.” 

“We need to find out who is responsible for giving the Taliban a hit list and they need to go to prison,” he wrote.

Joe Biden American politics Terrorism Afghanistan
