Lawyer for Ottawa cop punished for probing baby deaths explains similarities with Pfizer data

The saga of Ottawa Detective Helen Grus, a Sexual Assault and Child Abuse (SACA) unit veteran with a spotless record, continues.

Legally bound to investigate every child death under five, Grus dared to probe a chilling two- to threefold spike in infant fatalities during the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Her reward for doing her due diligence was a brutal smackdown from Ottawa Police brass—bullied, silenced, and hauled into a three-year disciplinary tribunal.

Last month, retired superintendent Chris Renwick branded her guilty of ‘Discreditable Conduct,’ determining that her initial probe was driven by ‘personal interest.’

Grus’ lawyer, Bath-Sheba van den Berg, shredded Renwick’s shaky ruling, saying that the case law cited should’ve cleared Grus.

Except that Grus’ barely probative stage investigation was (and arguably still is) too taboo—she was asking hard questions about suspicious deaths that contradicted the ‘safe and effective’ narrative that prevails.

One such instance was the tragic death of a baby girl who died in her mother’s arms in December 2021 with an enlarged heart, mere weeks after Sick Kids Hospital flagged vaccine-linked myocarditis in kids. The renowned children's hospital went so far as to publish guidance on the phenomenon!

Yet Renwick slammed Grus for an ‘unauthorized’ dive into the police records management system (RMS), but accessing those files was part of her job as a diligent detective to leave no stone unturned. Retired cops swear by the system as investigation 101, and even though Grus barely scratched the surface, her inconvenient questions have been buried for it.

Grus’ concern heightened when she discovered the court-ordered release of Pfizer’s adverse events reports, which found a disturbing pattern of sudden infant deaths in the majority of those who accidentally made it into their clinical trial.

When examining the evidence, van den Berg says at least five, if not six, of these deaths had circumstances similar to those detailed in the adverse events report.

Van den Berg argues that Renwick ignored crucial evidence in Detective Grus’ defence, wherein she was investigating a doubling or tripling of baby deaths in Ottawa between May 2021 and January 2022. Grus’ affidavit, submitted as a private citizen well after the investigation into her conduct began, suggests potential criminal negligence. The affidavit links the Ottawa baby deaths to adverse effects from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, including an alarming case of myocarditis (an enlarged heart).

Pointing to a case from December 2021, "the one baby girl that died in December, just a few weeks after a policy came out for the Toronto Sick Kids Hospital to treat children with myocarditis because they were aware that the COVID-19 vaccinations caused myocarditis in children,” explains van den Berg. “And then, less than a month later, we have a baby girl die with an enlarged heart in mother's arms."

Contrary to the evidence submitted by Grus and her legal team, the government and public health continue to reinforce the "safe and effective" narrative, with Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) strongly recommending a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series and a booster for pregnant or breastfeeding individuals as of September 2022.

NACI’s latest guidance continues to recommend these shots for pregnant women, yet shockingly, it now completely omits any mention of breastfeeding.