Lawyer for Pastor James Coates: “No evidence” Alberta health orders serve public safety, says John Carpay

Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church has been held in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre for nearly two weeks. This morning, after finding out that the pastor's bail hearing was denied, Ezra Levant invited lawyer John Carpay of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms on to our Rebel News Daily livestream to discuss the case.

Make sure to watch the full video, but here's some of what John had to say about the ongoing legal difficulties faced by an Alberta religious leader arrested for refusing to shut down his church and turn believers away:

“The silver lining on that cloud is that, because of the suffering of Pastor Coates, the government's going to be forced to show the public the science, the evidence [for lockdowns] for the first time ever. “Because all we've had in the last twelve months is fear-mongering and speculation and assertions, and the government doesn't have the evidence... they're going to have to scramble hard in the next two months to come up with it.”

When asked about the type of charges laid against the pastor, John responded:

“My understanding is that Pastor Coates would not go to prison, unless he was found in contempt of court. And if so, the Alberta government sought a specific injunction against GraceLife Church in Edmonton... and was successful -- if there was specific court injunction against that church, and if Pastor Coates or other members of that church... defied the injunction, they could be found to be in contempt of court. “...my understanding is that there's no jail time for that.”

Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church will remain in prison until May.

