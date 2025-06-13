Lawyer gives update on Amish families' shocking legal battles for failing to use ArriveCAN

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Senior Litigator at The Democracy Fund Mark Joseph discussed the ongoing legal battles that several Amish families are facing up against over their failure to use Trudeau's infamous ArriveCAN app.

Not only are several Amish families facing steep fines totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars, they've also had liens placed on their farmhouses. A lien is a legal claim on property that blocks its sale, inheritance, or refinancing until an outstanding debt is paid.

The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity dedicated to defending constitutional rights, advancing education and relieving poverty, has been providing legal representation for the Amish families involved.

Joseph explained that due to the Amish families avoiding nearly all modern technology, they weren't aware of the serious issues after they didn't use Trudeau's ArriveCAN app.

"They didn't even realize that they had a problem until they went to deal with their farm and get a loan, and they've had a lien on, and we've heard that one gentleman actually did sell his farm to meet that lien obligation," he said.

The ArriveCAN app, launched in 2020 as a 'public safety' measure for travellers, was originally slated to cost approximately $80,000 to develop. Through a web of subcontracts involving the embattled two-man IT consultancy firm GCStrategies, the cost of the failed app ballooned for taxpayers to approximately $60 million.