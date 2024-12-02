Lawyer joins Rebel News to discuss start of landmark 'hate speech' case against former B.C. school trustee

A landmark legal battle over public servants' right to criticize the teaching and encouragement of gender ideology in schools begins its second week of proceedings today.

The case, British Columbia Teachers' Federation (BCTF) obo The Chilliwack Teachers' Association (CTA) vs. Barry Neufeld, accuses Neufeld of committing hate speech under Section 7 of the B.C. Human Rights Code due to his public criticisms of the province’s controversial SOGI 123 program.

Former Chilliwack school trustee, Barry Neufeld, takes the mic during Chilliwack’s Million March for Children happening now.



This week, James Kitchen—whose legal services are being crowdfunded by Neufeld’s supporters—joins Rebel News to discuss key takeaways from the first few days of the quasi-judicial trial, including his cross-examination of former BCTF president Glen Hansman.

Legal tensions between Hansman and Neufeld have been longstanding, including a previous defamation case brought by Neufeld after Hansman publicly claimed Neufeld posed a threat to children. That suit was later dismissed.

As the case enters its second week, Kitchen will continue his cross-examination of BCTF witnesses, including teachers whose identities are protected by a publication ban, as well as other expert witnesses.

Rebel News is also facing its own Section 7 “hate speech” lawsuit, similar to Neufeld’s. The case, which could significantly impact journalists ability to report freely and factually on matters of transgenderism, has been brought by Jessica Simpson—formerly known as Jonathan Yaniv—a violent trans activist with a history of racist and predatory behaviour, who seeks to silence our reporting.

