Lawyer joins Rebel News to discuss start of landmark 'hate speech' case against former B.C. school trustee

Attorney James Kitchen joins Rebel News to recap key moments from the first few days of former school trustee Barry Neufeld’s “hate speech” trial brought against him by the BC Teachers' Federation on behalf of the Chilliwack Teachers' Association.

Drea Humphrey
  |   December 02, 2024   |   News Analysis

A landmark legal battle over public servants' right to criticize the teaching and encouragement of gender ideology in schools begins its second week of proceedings today.

The case, British Columbia Teachers' Federation (BCTF) obo The Chilliwack Teachers' Association (CTA) vs. Barry Neufeld, accuses Neufeld of committing hate speech under Section 7 of the B.C. Human Rights Code due to his public criticisms of the province’s controversial SOGI 123 program.

This week, James Kitchen—whose legal services are being crowdfunded by Neufeld’s supporters—joins Rebel News to discuss key takeaways from the first few days of the quasi-judicial trial, including his cross-examination of former BCTF president Glen Hansman.

Legal tensions between Hansman and Neufeld have been longstanding, including a previous defamation case brought by Neufeld after Hansman publicly claimed Neufeld posed a threat to children. That suit was later dismissed.

As the case enters its second week, Kitchen will continue his cross-examination of BCTF witnesses, including teachers whose identities are protected by a publication ban, as well as other expert witnesses.

Rebel News is also facing its own Section 7 “hate speech” lawsuit, similar to Neufeld’s. The case, which could significantly impact journalists ability to report freely and factually on matters of transgenderism, has been brought by Jessica Simpson—formerly known as Jonathan Yaniv—a violent trans activist with a history of racist and predatory behaviour, who seeks to silence our reporting.

To support our efforts to repeal the censorious Section 7 “hate speech” provision in the B.C. Human Rights Code and to help cover the legal expenses involved in defending press freedom and Rebel News, please visit RepealSection7.com.

