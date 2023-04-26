Lawyer weighs in on BC case seeking lawsuit against Dr. Bonnie Henry’s declaration of a COVID emergency

By Tamara Lich BOOK ON SALE NOW Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy." ORDER NOW E-transfer (Canada):

A court case seeking certification for a class-action lawsuit challenging B.C.’s declaration of a COVID emergency reconvened in Supreme Court on Monday. If successful, the case, which is brought forward by a non-profit organization called the Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy (CSASPP), will get the public some much-deserved answers from public health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

MORE: https://t.co/gpKUW7W2F1 pic.twitter.com/0XrtfudI96 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 25, 2023

Certification would give CSASPP the opportunity to challenge whether it was necessary for B.C.’s public health officer Dr. Henry to have declared a COVID emergency, and thus have emergency powers to mandate draconian measures in her amended gathering and events order which included vaccine passport mandates.

A successful certification hearing would also result in CSASPP gaining what’s called a discovery. This legal process means that Dr. Henry and her office would legally be required to provide the pertinent documents and reasoning behind choosing the mandates she did and still does.

Despite much of the world accepting that the COVID-19 pandemic is over, this month Dr. Henry signed off on a health and safety order that requires both healthcare and post-secondary workers to be fully vaccinated.

What is wrong with Dr. Bonnie Henry?



I ask sincerely. She’s the only political Dr. in the entire country adding on new draconian COVID “vaccine”mandates while much of the world knows there is no pandemic.



Her April 6th order. Full report coming soon https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/ykAd37nKsL — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 25, 2023

Rebel News was in the courtroom live tweeting what was said during day one of this week's hearings. Click on the video report to hear lawyer Eva Chipiuk break down her thoughts on the governments lawyers’ position that the case should be tossed for “an abuse of process.”

Chipiuk, who is working with the Institute for Freedom and Justice to help raise awareness for CSASPP’s case, will be attending the entire proceedings which are intended to last until April 28.

