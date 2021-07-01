Lawyers for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou claim the US lied to Canada to prompt her arrest

By Ezra Levant BAN HUAWEI FROM CANADA We won't accept the Chinese Communist Party having access to everything we say, do, think, read, all of our secrets. We want to ban Huawei from Canadian soil. We want them out. 14,458 signatures

According to a new report in BIV.com, Meng’s legal team wants the court to consider evidence that HSBC knew of Huawei’s business arrangements with a subsidiary of the Chinese telecom giant operating in Iran.

Meng is in BC supreme court this week for the first time in months presenting the new evidence obtained from HSBC through a Hong Kong court months ago. Meng's lawyers suggest the documents prove the United States misled Canada by omitting key facts that undercut the prosecution's allegations.

The United States is seeking extradition to New York of the 49-year-old daughter of the company’s founder on allegations of fraud and conspiracy. The charges are related to allegations she lied to an HSBC executive in Hong Kong in 2013 about Huawei's control of a subsidiary, Skycom, accused of violating U.S. economic sanctions against Iran.

Meng was arrested at the Vancouver airport on December 1, 2018, in an attempt to flee to Argentina through Mexico City.

On Tuesday, the defense for Meng asked for a sweeping publication ban however it was denied.

According to CBC, Meng has previously alleged that she was a victim of political interference by former President Donald Trump as part of a trade war with China. Meng has previously argued the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency officers breached her constitutional rights by questioning her without a lawyer.

Two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, were illegally arrested in Chana over 900 days ago in response to the detainment of Meng. They remain in Chinese custody. Rebel News is trying to raise the profile of these two men all the way to the United Nations by hiring an international human rights lawyer to make the case for their freedom. To help, please donate at www.FreeTheTwoMichaels.com