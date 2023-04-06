Leafs fan gets frogmarched out of the arena by security and police – but MLSE refuses to say exactly why…

E-transfer (Canada):

Rick is a die-hard Toronto Maple Leafs fan. But when he recently attended a hockey game at Scotiabank Arena with a business client, the last thing Rick expected to happen was for him to be frogmarched out of the venue by security guards and Toronto Police officers.

So, the question arises: what heinous thing did Rick do? Was he setting off fireworks? Was he uttering profanities? Did he throw something on the ice?

Well, no, no, and no. Apparently Rick uttered a metaphor that triggered a snowflake staffer at the concession stands during the second period intermission and this staffer immediately called security. Scotiabank Arena is a cashless venue these days, and Rick made an observation along the lines that soon we’ll all be slaves to MasterCard. And apparently this statement was offside for reasons that are… well, who knows?

Indeed, MLSE conducted an investigation after this incident it was determined that Rick did indeed breach the Fan Code of Conduct rules. But MLSE did not say which particular code of conduct rule Rick violated. Rick says he is now considering suing MLSE – perhaps a judge will force this sports behemoth to set the record straight.

For what it’s worth, here is MLSE’s Fan Code of Conduct. Please reach out to us if you can find anything that prohibits metaphors about MasterCard…

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) is committed to providing a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience that is inclusive, free of discrimination and harassment in all of our Venues including Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field and Coca-Cola Coliseum. Everyone is welcome and should expect and help to promote an environment where people are treated in a courteous, professional, considerate and respectful manner by all fans, arena staff, team and event personnel, performers, players and other guests. Accordingly, MLSE has a zero-tolerance policy towards acts of racism of any kind and will not tolerate unsafe, abusive, unlawful or offensive conduct in our Venues. This Fan Code of Conduct addresses conduct that is inconsistent with these goals and detracts from the overall fan experience.

The following conduct is prohibited in the Venue, parking lots, facilities and areas controlled by MLSE:

Behaviour that is unruly, disruptive,

threatening or violent in nature, including verbal or physical harassment

of officials, players, staff or fans



Conduct that is illegal



Conduct that results in damage to the

Venue or other personal property



Displaying signs, symbols, images

(including those associated with hate based organizations), using language

or making gestures that are threatening, abusive, or discriminatory,

including on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion,

gender, gender identity, ability, and/or sexual orientation



Displaying signs, symbols or images for

commercial purposes



Entering or attempting to enter the Venue

other than that permitted by the fan’s ticket or credential



Weapons of any kind including, but not

limited to, knives, pepper spray, stun guns, concealed weapons and

firearms



Possession of an unauthorized pyrotechnic

device, smoke or fireworks



Throwing objects of any kind, or entering

the playing surface or performance area



Failing to follow requests from Venue

staff regarding stadium operations, policies and emergency response

procedures



Declining to promptly return a ball that

enters the stands



Irresponsible use or consumption or any

signs of impairment from use of alcohol or other substances



Possession of alcohol by a minor or

providing alcohol to a minor



Possession of alcohol not purchased

inside the Venue;



Smoking (including e-cigarettes or

vapourizers) except in specifically designated areas



Sitting in a location other than the seat

identified on the guest’s ticket



Engaging in any commercial activity not

authorized by MLSE

