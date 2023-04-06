Leafs fan gets frogmarched out of the arena by security and police – but MLSE refuses to say exactly why…
Apparently Rick uttered a metaphor that triggered a snowflake staffer at the concession stands during the second period intermission and this staffer immediately called security.
Rick is a die-hard Toronto Maple Leafs fan. But when he recently attended a hockey game at Scotiabank Arena with a business client, the last thing Rick expected to happen was for him to be frogmarched out of the venue by security guards and Toronto Police officers.
So, the question arises: what heinous thing did Rick do? Was he setting off fireworks? Was he uttering profanities? Did he throw something on the ice?
Well, no, no, and no. Apparently Rick uttered a metaphor that triggered a snowflake staffer at the concession stands during the second period intermission and this staffer immediately called security. Scotiabank Arena is a cashless venue these days, and Rick made an observation along the lines that soon we’ll all be slaves to MasterCard. And apparently this statement was offside for reasons that are… well, who knows?
Indeed, MLSE conducted an investigation after this incident it was determined that Rick did indeed breach the Fan Code of Conduct rules. But MLSE did not say which particular code of conduct rule Rick violated. Rick says he is now considering suing MLSE – perhaps a judge will force this sports behemoth to set the record straight.
For what it’s worth, here is MLSE’s Fan Code of Conduct. Please reach out to us if you can find anything that prohibits metaphors about MasterCard…
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) is committed to providing a safe, comfortable and enjoyable experience that is inclusive, free of discrimination and harassment in all of our Venues including Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field and Coca-Cola Coliseum. Everyone is welcome and should expect and help to promote an environment where people are treated in a courteous, professional, considerate and respectful manner by all fans, arena staff, team and event personnel, performers, players and other guests. Accordingly, MLSE has a zero-tolerance policy towards acts of racism of any kind and will not tolerate unsafe, abusive, unlawful or offensive conduct in our Venues. This Fan Code of Conduct addresses conduct that is inconsistent with these goals and detracts from the overall fan experience.
The following conduct is prohibited in the Venue, parking lots, facilities and areas controlled by MLSE:
- Behaviour that is unruly, disruptive,
threatening or violent in nature, including verbal or physical harassment
of officials, players, staff or fans
- Conduct that is illegal
- Conduct that results in damage to the
Venue or other personal property
- Displaying signs, symbols, images
(including those associated with hate based organizations), using language
or making gestures that are threatening, abusive, or discriminatory,
including on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, religion,
gender, gender identity, ability, and/or sexual orientation
- Displaying signs, symbols or images for
commercial purposes
- Entering or attempting to enter the Venue
other than that permitted by the fan’s ticket or credential
- Weapons of any kind including, but not
limited to, knives, pepper spray, stun guns, concealed weapons and
firearms
- Possession of an unauthorized pyrotechnic
device, smoke or fireworks
- Throwing objects of any kind, or entering
the playing surface or performance area
- Failing to follow requests from Venue
staff regarding stadium operations, policies and emergency response
procedures
- Declining to promptly return a ball that
enters the stands
- Irresponsible use or consumption or any
signs of impairment from use of alcohol or other substances
- Possession of alcohol by a minor or
providing alcohol to a minor
- Possession of alcohol not purchased
inside the Venue;
- Smoking (including e-cigarettes or
vapourizers) except in specifically designated areas
- Sitting in a location other than the seat
identified on the guest’s ticket
- Engaging in any commercial activity not
authorized by MLSE
Making unauthorized transmissions or
play-by-play accounts of the match
- Any disruptive, harmful or disorderly behaviour or any act which, in the opinion of Venue officials, presents a risk to the safety of fans or staff, interferes with the game or event or otherwise targets other fans or other fans’ enjoyment of the game.
