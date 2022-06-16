LEAKED: Elon Musk's private comments to Twitter reveal his plans for a free speech platform

AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Elon Musk’s planned all-hands talk with Twitter was leaked late Thursday afternoon by Project Veritas, which published a segment of his remarks to the social media company’s employees.

“I think it’s essential to have free speech and for — and to be able to communicate, just communicate freely,” said Musk in the opening of his remarks.

“If there are multiple opinions, just make sure we’re not sort of driving a narrative,” he continued. “In order for people to have trust in Twitter, I think it’s extremely important that there be transparency.”

In regard to the company’s stance on serious issues, Musk said that Twitter could be a lot better in informing its users about those topics.

“How many times has the media gotten it [the narrative] right? I would say almost never. Not never, but almost never,” said Musk, who blasted the legacy media’s efforts at shaping stories.

It’s worth noting that Twitter and Facebook, among other social media platforms, banned the New York Post and censored the publication for exposing the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop. Members of the U.S. government, including former Disinformation Governance Board chief Nina Jankowicz falsely described the laptop as the product of “Russian disinformation.”

Speaking on his political views, Musk described his politics as “moderate.”

“I’m in favour of moderate politics,” he said. “But allowing people who have relatively extreme views to express those views within the bounds of the law.”

“It’s free speech within the context of the law,” Musk explained. “So it’s not — I’m definitely not suggesting that we just flout the law ‘cause we’ll get shut down in that case.”

“And, I think there’s also there’s freedom of speech or freedom of reach,” he added, suggesting that it would make sense to prevent certain extremist views from getting too much traction on the platform.

Twitter has provided a platform for extremist left-wing organizations like Ruth Sent Us, which doxxed conservative Supreme Court judges over the impending plan to repeal the landmark Roe v. Wade legislation in the United States.

“So, I think people should be allowed to say pretty outrageous things that are within the bounds of the law, but then [it] doesn’t get amplified,” suggested Musk. “It doesn’t get a ton of reach and I think it’s an important goal for Twitter would really try to include as much of the country, as much of the world as possible.”

“So, the things that I’ve said about Twitter I think need to happen in order for it to be — to really go to the next level,” said Musk. “I think the potential is there for Twitter to have–be accessible to an order of magnitude more people.”

“Let’s say the far left 10% and far right 10% were equally upset on Twitter, then that would probably be a good outcome,” added Musk.

“The standard is much more than not offending people. The standard is — it should be that they [Twitter users] are very entertained and informed,” he concluded.