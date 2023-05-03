Op-Ed: Leaked texts and videos of Tucker Carlson make the former Fox Host appear relatable and authentic

'He's so authentic, bloopers only help his image and make him more relatable,' remarked one viewer.

Far-left media watchdog Media Matters for America (MMFA) has been running a media blitz on ousted Fox News host Tucker Carlson since his departure from the network, publishing leaks of his off-air remarks in an attempt to make him look bad.

However, the leaks have had the opposite effect on what MMFA intended by humanizing Carlson, whose off-the-cuff comments made him appear relatable and authentic to viewers on social media.

Earlier this week, MMFA began releasing videos of Carlson purporting to paint him in a negative light.

Realizing that his remarks might surface later on, Carlson remarked at one point, “hey, Media Matters for America, go f*** yourself.”

On Wednesday, the organization released yet another video, in which Carlson bantered with his coworkers about a frustrating guest he had on his show.

“A normal human being like all of us. We all have our moments behind closed doors and when the cameras turn off,” stated another. “If we were to be held accountable for all the things said we'd have no human shake our hand ever again.”

Text message leaks between Carlson and his coworkers also leaked on the New York Times, which published a text message that, according to the publication, may have led to his termination from the company.

The text, which remains redacted in court filings in the Dominion defamation case against Fox News, allegedly shows Carlson describing how he watched a video of a group of Trump supporters beating up an “Antifa kid.”

Carlson opined how the melee was “dishonorable” and “it’s not how white men fight,” prompting outrage among liberal critics on social media who singled it out as an instance of his “racism.”

In the message, Carlson candidly stated that watching the video brought out a darker side of his personality:

Yet I suddenly found myself rooting for the mob against the man, hoping they’d hit him harder, kill him. I really wanted them to hurt the kid. I could taste it. Then somewhere deep in my brain, an alarm went off: this isn’t good for me.

“I’m becoming something I don’t want to be. The Antifa creep is a human being,” he added. “Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I’m sure I’d hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn’t gloat over his suffering. I should be bothered by it. I should remember that somewhere somebody probably loves this kid, and would be crushed if he was killed. If I don’t care about those things, if I reduce people to their politics, how am I better than he is?”

Well said, Tucker.

