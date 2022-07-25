'Leave us alone, let us feed the world': Convoy from Calgary supports Dutch farmers

Our journey to the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton started with a slow roll that began in Calgary ahead of a small pitstop in the town of Olds. There, a small group supporting the farmers protesting against radical climate policies in the Netherlands was waiting to join the rest of the convoy.

Next up, Gasoline Alley in Red Deer. It was at this point that we realized the convoy's initial numbers had more than tripled in size since we last estimated numbers. Our Rebel News team did our best to get in front of the convoy so that we could capture its arrival in Edmonton.

We were in the perfect place to record the convoy's arrival in Edmonton, but as we rushed ahead to make sure we captured the scenes, we noticed that those that did arrive at the legislature were only about a quarter of the convoy's true numbers.

Our speculation was that one of the many roadblocks that were in place prevented the entire convoy from encircling the Alberta Legislature Building.

Regardless of the blockades, one thing is for sure: nothing will stop the spirit of freedom when Alberta farmers and their supporters are concerned.

